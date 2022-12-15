Breaking News

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after deaths of woman and two children aged six and four in Kettering

15 December 2022, 16:10 | Updated: 15 December 2022, 16:28

The tragedy happened at Petherton Court
The tragedy happened at Petherton Court. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

Police have launched a murder probe after the deaths of a woman and two children in Kettering.

Officers rushed to Petherton Court at 11.15am to find the three, including a boy, believed to be six, and a girl, believed to be four, with serious injuries.

The woman died at the scene while the children died after being taken to hospital.

A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody. Officers are not looking for anyone else.

Superintendent Steve Freeman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "There are no words to describe how upsetting this incident is but I want to reassure the public that we have a team of detectives working on the case, absolutely determined to get justice for this woman and the two children.

"The man we have arrested is currently being questioned by detectives in custody however anyone with any information is encouraged to contact us, either by calling 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

"We understand that the local community, and indeed many people across the country, will be shocked by this event.

"It is a desperately sad incident and I want to be absolutely clear on our unwavering commitment in establishing what has happened here and in seeking justice for this woman and these young children."

Post-mortems are due to take place in the coming days. Officers are set to patrol the area to reassure residents and answering questions.

