Breaking News

Hospital nurse and her two children, six and four, found dead in home as police launch triple murder probe

Police have launched a triple murder probe. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Asher McShane

A woman and two children killed in a flat in Northamptonshire have been identified by police.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

NHS nurse Anju Asok, 35, Jeeva Saju, six, and Janvi Saju, four, were found with serious injuries in Kettering on Thursday morning.

A man, 52, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is still being questioned by officers.

Paramedics tried to save Ms Asok, a nurse at Kettering General Hospital, but she died at the scene in Petherton Court around midday on Thursday, while the boys died after being taken to hospital.

"We continue to work around the clock in order to progress this investigation and establish the timeline of events which led to these tragic deaths," Detective Inspector Simon Barnes said.

"Forensic post-mortem examinations will be taking place today and tomorrow, and our Neighbourhood Policing Team continue to be on patrol in the Petherton Court area today to offer reassurance to local residents.

Read more: Lab worker who strangled colleague and slit her throat in 'blind rage' jailed for 23 years

Anju Asok died in the same incident with Janvi. Picture: Social media

Jeeva, six, also died in the tragedy. Picture: Social media

"Whilst we continue to process the scene of these murders, local residents will see an increased police presence and I am grateful for the support of the local community.

"We remain committed in seeking justice for Anju, Jeeva and Janvi, and although we are not seeking anyone else in connection with their deaths, I would still encourage anyone with any information to contact us, either by calling 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

Read more: Singer Asake tells injured fans ‘I pray you get well soonest’ after crush at Brixton gig left four critical

Kettering General Hospital Chief Executive Deborah Needham said: "Yesterday we received the extremely upsetting news that one of our colleagues had died in circumstances being investigated by Northamptonshire Police.

"Anju Asok was an internationally trained nurse who joined our KGH family in 2021 and predominantly worked on Barnwell B - one of our Orthopaedic wards.

"She was a committed and compassionate staff nurse, who was loved and respected by her dear friends and colleagues.

Police are investigating a triple murder. Picture: Alamy

"All our thoughts are with her friends and family as they come to terms with this sudden loss."

Flowers were left at the scene while local figures paid tribute.

Keli Watts, the mayor of Kettering, said: "All of us in Kettering find ourselves shocked by the news of the tragic deaths of three members of our community.

"We all send our love and support to the friends and family of the victims and also to neighbours at Petherton Court.

"We all stand ready to support those affected."