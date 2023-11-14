Kettles and fridges tracked as NHS trials AI to spot patients at risk of needing hospital care

14 November 2023, 07:21

The NHS is utilising artificial intelligence to track people's eating and drinking habits at home through sensors on kettles and fridges.
The NHS is utilising artificial intelligence to track people's eating and drinking habits at home through sensors on kettles and fridges. Picture: Alamy

At a glance:

  • The NHS is utilising artificial intelligence to track people's eating and drinking habits at home through sensors on kettles and fridges. This allows concerning changes to be flagged early.
  • Pilot programmes in Buckinghamshire and Birmingham are using AI and algorithms to identify patients most at risk of hospitalisation based on habits and health history.
  • By detecting high-risk individuals early, NHS staff can reach out and provide personalised preventative care such as fall prevention or social care.
  • The goal is to intervene with community-based care before conditions escalate, avoiding unnecessary hospital admissions. This will ease winter pressure when demands surge.
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The NHS is using artificial intelligence to track people's eating and drinking habits in their homes. The goal is to identify changes that could lead to hospitalizations and intervene early.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Artificial intelligence (AI) is being used by the NHS to track people's eating and drinking habits in their homes in a bid to prevent them from ending up in hospital.

It comes as the health service works to get ahead of the busy winter season by reducing the number of "avoidable" admissions.

The pilot scheme in Buckinghamshire has connected AI technology to electronic sensors placed on kettles and fridges to spot changes.

Concerns are flagged to care teams who reach out to patients to stop the situation from escalating.

Read more: Terrorists could use artificial intelligence to build weapons, PM warns, as he says UK to host first AI safety centre

Read more: £13m allocated for research into use of artificial intelligence in healthcare

Matthew Wright raises his suspicions about AI regulation

Elsewhere, four GP practices in Somerset are trialling a system that highlights patients with complex needs, as well as those deemed at risk of hospital admission or who rarely contact the surgery.

They will then be contacted by health workers who can provide preventative care, such as support to prevent falls.

Read more: NHS leaders cast doubt on Rishi Sunak's 'very difficult to achieve' pledge to cut NHS waiting lists

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, said: "This suite of tech and data solutions ahead of winter demonstrates how NHS staff across the country are innovating every step of the way, maximising the use of the latest technology and AI to help patients but also significantly reducing the number of avoidable A&E attendances.

"They are identifying the most at-risk or vulnerable patients and wider issues affecting their health, so teams can get to them early and help avoid an unnecessary visit to hospital - not only are these measures better for patients who can be cared for at home where they feel most comfortable but they are good for the NHS too, particularly when we know that this winter is likely to be incredibly challenging."

Elon Musk says AI is one of the biggest threats to humanity

Last week it emerged that 7.7 million people are on NHS waiting lists in England, the highest since records began in 2007.

Ms Pritchard added: "NHS staff across the country are already feeling the pressure with record demand for A&E and ambulance services - and so these new innovations being rolled out by NHS teams are an extra and welcome addition to our winter toolkit, with more call handlers and more beds already in place."

In Birmingham, NHS teams are piloting an algorithm to prevent thousands of hospital or GP visits.

It predicts the top 5% of patients at risk of attending or being admitted to hospital so staff can check in to offer social care measures.

Over the next two years, the scheme is aiming to prevent 4,500 unnecessary trips to A&E, as well as 17,000 overnight hospital stays and 23,000 GP appointments.

The NHS is utilising artificial intelligence to track people's eating and drinking habits at home through sensors on kettles and fridges.
The NHS is utilising artificial intelligence to track people's eating and drinking habits at home through sensors on kettles and fridges. Picture: Alamy

Chris Holt, chief transformation officer at Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS FT, said: "Using data more smartly and harnessing the power of AI is now crucial in supporting the highest risk patients who, with the right support, can stay well at home.

"By identifying those complex patients - most likely to attend or be admitted to hospital over winter - it means we can step in much sooner and give them support that's personalised for them."

A number of measures were announced during summer to put the NHS on a stable footing for the coming winter.

These included NHS England planning to give cash incentives to local hospitals that "overachieve" on performance measures such as A&E waiting times and ambulance handover times.

It also said it would introduce social care "traffic control centres" to help speed up hospital discharges, as well as having more ambulances on the road and extra hospital beds.

In September the Government announced a £200 million "winter resilience" fund, while last month the use of virtual wards - also known as hospitals at home - was expanded to patients with heart failure.

Virtual wards allow patients to remain at home while receiving care from clinical staff, who use apps or wearable technology to monitor them remotely.

Matt Neligan, NHS England's director of system transformation, said using data across integrated care systems provides the health service with a "much deeper insight into the full range of needs for different population groups and the drivers of health inequalities".

He added: "We are now seeing the NHS and its partners across the country able to use tools and techniques like AI and a population health management approach to identify people at highest risk of admission and support them before they need hospital treatment.

"We're increasingly able to find those individuals early and offer targeted, preventative and personalised healthcare."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Greg Hands was demoted in the cabinet reshuffle

Demoted Tory chairman Greg Hands told 'hacked off' candidates they weren't working hard enough before losing job

Southern England will be hit by a thunderstorm this morning

Met Office issues fresh weather warning as southern England to be hit by thunderstorm after Storm Debi

A XL bully dog (stock image)

Applications open for dog owners to register XL bullies before breed made illegal

The Israeli military posted the footage on X/Twitter

Israel 'finds Hamas hospital terror base where hostages were held' - as footage shows guns, grenades and nappies

King Charles and Prince Harry

Prince Harry to give King a birthday call in fresh olive branch as Charles celebrates 75th birthday

NHS Leaders have cast doubt on Rishi Sunak's pledge to cut NHS waiting lists

NHS leaders cast doubt on Rishi Sunak's 'very difficult to achieve' pledge to cut NHS waiting lists

The reshuffle - launched after Mr Sunak sacked Ms Braverman as home secretary - risked inflaming the rift in the Conservative Party.

David Cameron comeback sparks Brexiteer backlash: Rishi Sunak under fire from Tory right over reshuffle

Jonnie Irwin has revealed he is back in hospital and being observed "every four hours"

Jonnie Irwin reveals he is back in hospital and being observed 'every four hours' as he continues cancer battle

I'm A Celeb 2023 line-up

I'm A Celeb 2023 line-up confirmed: Full list of stars entering the jungle including Nigel Farage and Jamie Lynn Spears

The storm has caused travel chaos across the UK

Storm Debi sparks travel chaos across UK as 80mph winds force British Airways to cancel 50 flights

Harry Redknapp (left) lauded Sir Bobby Charlton as ‘England’s greatest ever player’ (right)

Harry Redknapp calls Sir Bobby Charlton ‘England’s greatest ever player’ as mourners say goodbye to legend

'Minister for common sense': Esther McVey

Rishi Sunak brings in Esther McVey as ‘minister for common sense’

Nadine Dorries has blasted ex-PM David Cameron’s appointment and his peerage.

'It isn’t sour grapes': Dorries blasts Cameron's Cabinet role and peerage saying he had it 'easy' as he went to Eton

Three men were arrested at Waterloo Station (pictured) after an incident on Saturday

Three men arrested over 'racially aggravated altercation' at Waterloo Station on Armistice Day

David Cameron has been appointed as foreign secretary

David Cameron says his return to Cabinet is 'not usual' but hopes his six years as PM can be beneficial to Sunak

Arabella Chi was dragged from her car in a 'traumatic' attack on a ferry to Barcelona

Love Island star Arabella Chi dragged from her car and attacked by two men in 'traumatic' ambush

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police issued CCTV of a person riding an e-scooter in the area at the time

Homeless man set on fire while sleeping in Birmingham underpass in ‘shocking’ attack

Cabinet reshuffle: Who's in and who's out?

Who's in and who's out in Rishi Sunak's reshuffle?

Rolf Harris

Rolf Harris' will revealed as paedophile artist leaves behind £16 million fortune, with last-minute change
Hotel Victoria Newquay

Baby found dead at Cornwall hotel, as man and woman arrested on suspicion of causing death

Football legends and royalty joined Prince William to pay tribute to Bobby Charlton

Football icons Sir Alex Ferguson and Gareth Southgate join Prince William in paying tribute at Bobby Charlton's funeral
David Cameron

How can David Cameron be made Foreign Secretary when he's not an MP?

Aine Leslie Davis, a British Muslim man suspected of being an ISIS ‘Beatles’ member, has today been sentenced to eight years in jail for a string of terror offences.

'ISIS Beatles' death squad member jailed for eight years after being found guilty in knicker-smuggling terror case
Five family members have died in a house fire in west London

Three children among five family members killed in Hounslow blaze as dad ‘screamed my kids, my kids!’
Suella Braverman was sacked as Home Secretary following chaotic scenes in London over the weekend

Why was Suella Braverman sacked?

What we should all learn from Sir Bobby Charlton: Celebrating the enduring legacy of a footballing legend

What we should all learn from Sir Bobby Charlton: Celebrating the enduring legacy of a footballing legend

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles has released a new portrait ahead of his 75th birthday

Charles releases new portrait ahead of 75th birthday, with King still 'in great pain' over rift with Harry
Prince Harry has been given the legal green light to sue the Daily Mail's publisher

Prince Harry gets legal green light to sue Daily Mail publisher

Kate drove the Jackal 2

Kate 'a natural' as she drives seven-tonne armoured vehicle and dons camouflage on visit to army barracks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit