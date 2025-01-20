Family 'absolutely heartbroken' after 'much-loved' dad's body found in woods week after going missing - as four arrested

20 January 2025, 13:19

The body of Kevin Coates has been found a week after going missing
The body of Kevin Coates has been found a week after going missing from his home. Picture: Lancashire Police

By Flaminia Luck

Four people have been arrested after the body of a "much-loved' dad was found in woodland in a small town in Lancashire - a week after he was reported missing.

Lancashire Police confirmed Kevin Coates was found on Tottenham Road, Darwen, at around 10pm on January 14. It was the same street where he was last seen.

Local residents told the Lancashire Telegraph officers had cordoned off an area inside the woodland. They said a small grassy area is also close to business units and a number of homes.

The force also said before he went missing they received a report he had been assaulted at his home address in Fowler Heights Close in nearby Blackburn.

They have now referred ourselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over this previous contact.

A woman aged 56 and three men aged 37, 43 and 50 – have been arrested in connection with our investigation into the assault and enquiries are ongoing.

Kevin's body was found on Tottenham Road, Darwen, Lancashire
Kevin's body was found on Tottenham Road, Darwen, Lancashire - where he was also last seen. Picture: Google

'Big heart'

In a tribute, his family said: “Kevin was a much-loved brother, father, son and uncle who touched the hearts and souls of everyone he met.

"He would light up the room. He was a gentle person with a big heart and a lovely nature.

"As a family we are absolutely heartbroken.

"Kevin – this is not a goodbye but a see you later.”

Fowler Heights Close, Blackburn
Police received a report Kevin had been assaulted at his home address on Fowler Heights Close, Blackburn, before he went missing. Picture: Google

A Home Office postmortem examination has been done - but more enquiries are underway to establish how he died.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Denson, of Blackburn CID, said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with Kevin’s loved ones at this time.

“We are looking into the circumstances around the assault and the events leading to Kevin’s death and I would appeal to anyone who has any information which could assist to get in touch.”

"We have referred ourselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to the previous contact we had with Kevin before he went missing.

Anyone with information about Kevin going missing or about the assault should call us on 101 quoting log 0916 of January 17th.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Tottenham Road can still be accessed past the Texaco Petrol Station is a cul-de-sac with terraced homes leading up to the woodland and grassland.

