Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine Baumgartner settle divorce after months of legal battles as prenup enforced

19 September 2023, 23:14

The pair have finally settled their divorce.
The pair have finally settled their divorce. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Yellowstone star, Kevin Costner, and his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner have reached a divorce settlement after months of proceedings.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kevin Costner, 68, and Christine Baumgartner, 49, have settled their divorce with the prenup enforced at the conclusion of proceedings.

Ms Baumgartner and Mr Costner announced their plans for divorce in May after 19 years together, with legal papers citing unspecified 'irreconcilable differences'.

The pair share three children aged, 13, 14 and 16.

A joint statement issued by the pair on Tuesday read: “Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings.”

The details of the settlement have not been disclosed.

Ahead of the settlement, Ms Baumgartner was warned by the judge that the prenup would be enforced - and that if she challenged it she would have to repay her estranged husband more than $1m as well as his legal fees.

Following this, Ms Baumgartner agreed to the terms of a three-page settlement letter over the weekend.

Read more: Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner breaks down in tears at custody hearing over lost $11m lifestyle

Read more: Kevin Costner wins child support battle against Christine Baumgartner as he's ordered to pay slashed sum of $63,000

The pair have settled their divorce after months of proceedings.
The pair have settled their divorce after months of proceedings. Picture: Alamy

Mr Costner was represented by famous divorce lawyer Laura Wasser throughout the proceedings - who has defended the validity of the prenup in court.

It comes after the Yellowstone actor was ordered to pay Ms Baumgartner $63,000 in monthly payments for child support earlier this month - less than half of what she asked for, as the judge sided with Mr Costner.

Prior to the hearing Ms Baumgartner, 49, was receiving $129,000 from her soon-to-be ex-husband.

Earlier this summer Ms Baumgartner was also ordered to vacate the couple’s $145m mansion by the end of July.

Mr Costner’s legal team was attempting to prove that his former partner’s new property was “comparable” to their old lifestyle and therefore that she did not need a monthly payment of $161,592.

Mr Costner shared his first Instagram post since the settlement yesterday, as he wrote: “Happy Monday, friends. Wishing health and happiness for all of you.”

