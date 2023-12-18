Kevin De Bruyne's 70-acre home 'ransacked by burglars' as Manchester City star travels to Saudi Arabia

Kevin De Bruyne (l) and with wife Michelle Lacroix (r). Picture: Alamy

By Ana Truesdale

Manchester City footballer Kevin De Bruyne's 70-acre Belgian home was ransacked by burglars while he was away on a club tour in Saudi Arabia.

De Bruyne, his wife and three children were not in his Belgian home at the time of the break-in on Saturday.

Belgian news outlet HLN said some items had been taken, but did not clarify what was stolen.

An official from the local prosecutor's office said: “Everything was turned upside down, so it is not yet entirely clear what the exact disadvantage is. But at first glance it appears that mainly jewellery has been stolen."

The burglars used a stepladder to break into the first floor of the property at some point between 4pm and 9pm on Saturday.

The official added: "The investigation into what exactly happened is still ongoing. The forensic laboratory has already arrived on site for a trace investigation and a camera and neighbourhood investigation will follow. It is therefore not yet clear who the perpetrators are."

The Man City footballer missed Saturday's match, which ended in a draw with Crystal Palace, at the Etihad Stadium because of an injury. He travelled with the team to Saudi Arabia that night.

De Bruyne had re-injured his hamstring on the opening night of the Premier League season in August.

Kevin De Bruyne received treatment for his injury during a Premier League match in August. Picture: Alamy

Man City will play Japanese team Urawa Red Diamonds in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup tomorrow. It has not been confirmed whether De Bruyne will play or not.

He said over the weekend: "It’s going really well. I had surgery – it was a big injury. But we’re getting closer – closer to the new year."

HLN said the De Bruyne family use their Belgian home when they visit the country, but spend most of their time in Wilmslow, Cheshire.

In 2015, the footballer bought the 70-acre property in Belgium. He then built a villa made out of natural white stone which was completed in February 2019.

The house has a swimming pool, jacuzzi and basketball court.