London marathon winner and world record holder, 24, dies in road accident

Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum and his coach have died in a road accident in Kenya, it has been announced.

Kiptum, 24, set a new world record of two hours and 25 seconds at the Chicago Marathon in October, 2023.

It followed his win at the London Marathon, also last year, where he recorded a record time of two hours, one minute and 25 seonds.

Kenyan member of parliament Gideon Kimaiyo confirmed their death in a statement on social media.

Mr Kimaiyo said: "It is with heavy hearts that we learn of the passing of Kelvin Kiptum, the world marathon record holder, and his coach in a tragic accident along the Eldoret-Kaptagat road.

"Kelvin Kiptum was at the prime of his career, a legend in his own right. It's a tough one to take.

"Our thoughts are with their families during this incredibly difficult time. The people of Keiyo South are saddened by this loss. May their souls rest in eternal peace."

Kevin Kiptum. Picture: Getty

The organisers of the London Marathon said on X: "We are shocked and deeply saddened to hear the terrible news of the death of marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana.

"The thoughts of everyone at the TCS London Marathon are with Kelvin's and Gervais' family and friends."

World Athletics president Seb Coe said added that he was "shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the devastating loss of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana".

Kevin Kiptum won the London Marathon in 2023. Picture: Getty

"On behalf of all at World Athletics, we send our deepest condolences to their families, friends, teammates and the Kenyan nation.

"It was only earlier this week in Chicago, the place where Kelvin set his extraordinary marathon World Record, that I was able to officially ratify his historic time.

"An incredible athlete leaving an incredible legacy, we will miss him dearly."

Kiptum had been set to compete at the Rotterdam Marathon in April, which would have been his first event since setting the world record.