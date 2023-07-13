'I'm a big flirt': Kevin Spacey insists he touched alleged victim in 'romantic' way during evidence at sex assault trial

Kevin Spacey arriving at court on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Kevin Spacey told jurors he is "a big flirt" and touched an alleged victim in a "romantic" way as he gave evidence in his sex assault trial.

The two-time Oscar winner said he found his first alleged victim "charming and funny".

The Hollywood star is accused of "aggressively" grabbing the man's crotch while he drove him to a showbiz party in the early 2000s.

He told jurors he had made efforts to find out where he was at the time alleged offences took place.

"I happen to keep everything, so I have a storage facility in Baltimore and a storage unit in London, and I started to go back and look through boxes and boxes and boxes of where I was, contracts between myself, my publicists and photographers, to look at dates to try to be able to say where I was and what time," Spacey said.

The actor added that he had googled himself to check where he was at certain times.

Kevin Spacey giving evidence at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Spacey told jurors he "liked" the man "a great deal", adding: "We had a good time together. We laughed a lot."

He said the relationship was "somewhat intimate" and that they "enjoyed each other's company", explaining that he touched the complainant but not in a "violent, aggressive, painful way".

"He was a lads' lad, he was funny and charming and flirtatious," Spacey said.

He said he touched the man in "romantic" and "intimate" ways, telling the court: "I'm a big flirt."

Spacey continued to say he and the man did not take things further because the alleged victim "made it clear that he did not want to go any further and that happens at times, and you just respect how far someone wants to go".

"I can't remember specific conversations we had but I remember the tone, I remember the atmosphere, I remember the laughter," Spacey went on. "We had a very fun time together."

Spacey at Southwark Crown Court in London. Picture: Alamy

Spacey denied that he almost caused the complainant to "come off the road" after he "grabbed" the man while driving to the party.

"That never happened," he said. "I was not on a suicide mission on any of those years."

Spacey pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The two-time Academy Award winner also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The trial continues.