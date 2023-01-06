Kidnapping fears after British girl, 13, disappears on Caribbean holiday, as 'beyond desperate' family beg for help

Dalika White Lezama is missing. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

Fears are growing that a young British girl has been abducted while on holiday with her family in the Caribbean.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Delika White Lezama, 13, from Greenford in west London, was in Trinidad and Tobago with her mother and brother, on a trip to visit her grandmother.

But she was last seen while going to a corner shop in the town of Sangre Grande on Trinidad nearly three weeks ago on December 17.

Delika's family desperately began searching for the teenage girl when she did not come home, but never found her, the Mirror reported.

Local anti-kidnapping police are working on the case, while the "beyond desperate" family have also been getting support from the Foreign Office.

Dalika White Lezama has been missing for nearly three weeks. Picture: Facebook

Delika's mother Delia said: "She didn't seem upset or angry when she left - there was nothing that would have made her run away.

"I can't think of anyone who could abduct her in particular, but everyone knows us, the whole community knows us, and that I come and go from the UK to see my mum all the time.

"My seven-year-old son is here as well, and I'm just trying to stay strong for him. At the moment I don't have the energy even just to say how I'm feeling."

Delia said that the family "looked everywhere" for young Delika, but without any luck.

Dalika's family are 'beyond desperate'. Picture: Facebook

'We looked everywhere," she said. "A few people said the cameras weren't working in the area. It gets dark at around 5.30pm.

"I started to get worried as she doesn't know the area, she doesn't really speak the language, so I'm thinking anyone could have seen her or any driver could have picked her up."

"I don't know if she went somewhere and got lost."

Delia added: "The police told me they have some camera footage from the area that she walked, and they're still waiting for footage of people around the area as well.

"The police have searched people's houses, but we haven't found her. They've searched the rivers and the bushes to see if she's in the area."

Vallence Rambharat, captain of the local search and rescue Team, said: 'We can confirm that Delika White Lezama is still missing.

"We can also confirm that investigations are continuing by the Anti Kidnapping Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service."

Read more: Monarchy will 'support' any decisions by Caribbean nations to become republics

Read more: Benedict Cumberbatch targeted as Barbados seeks reparations from descendants of slave owners

Delika's older sister took to social media to beg for help getting her back.

She said: "There are a few different looks she could have right now but we aren't sure so if you see her or think you've seen her call the police. Please.

"Been just over 2 weeks and she's still missing. Has anyone seen or know of her whereabouts?'If you would like to remain anonymous that's definitely an option. Family, friends and police will follow any and every lead at this moment in time.

"Could someone, anyone just stand up with some sort of information please. We are beyond desperate to find her."

Anyone with information on Delika's whereabouts should contact Trinidad and Tobago Police Service's anti-kidnapping unit, Hunters Search and Rescue Team, Sangre Grande Police Station at 668-2444 or 800-TIPS or the police at 555, 999, 911.