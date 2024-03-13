Kim Kardashian seen for the first time with Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori at Vultures listening party

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori have been seen together. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Kim Kardashian has been pictured for the first time with Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori at his Vultures listening party.

The pair were stood next to each other at the event for West's latest album on Tuesday.

Censori was seen filming the show on her phone, with Kardashian and three of her children - Chicago, Psalm and Saint - beside her.

Kardashian was married to West between 2014 and 2022, with them sharing four children. He went on to marry 29-year-old Censori.

KIM AND BIANCA AT THE VULTURES LP TONIGHT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/28Fc1dlV2g — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) March 13, 2024

Fans shared their shock at seeing the two women together online.

One person tweeted: "I didn't expect that."

Another person added: "That's actually pretty cool that they can get along."

A third person said: "Idk but this is crazy."

The pair are said to have an amicable relationship with each other, but Kardashian is believed to be against Censori's 'explicit' fashion choices.

"Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids," a source told the Daily Mail.

"She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that."

It comes after West defended his wife's outfit choices on Instagram, saying: "Ima post my wife as much as I want bro."

He added: "It makes me happy. Some people don’t want you to be happy. They want you to make them happy. I decided to make myself happy and I’m happy with that."