Girl, 3, left 'lifeless' after seemingly 'contracting salmonella from Kinder Egg'

11 April 2022, 22:41 | Updated: 11 April 2022, 23:10

Charlotte Wingfield says her three-year-old daughter Brooklyn-Mai contracted salmonella.
Charlotte Wingfield says her three-year-old daughter Brooklyn-Mai contracted salmonella. Picture: Facebook (Charlotte Elizabeth Wingfield)

By Sophie Barnett

A "heartbroken" mum has claimed her three-year-old daughter was left looking "dead behind the eyes" after she seemingly contracted salmonella from a Kinder Surprise egg.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charlotte Elizabeth Wingfield issued a warning on Facebook to other parents after her daughter Brooklyn-Mai fell ill whilst at nursery, with her temperature soaring to 39C.

It comes after thousands of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs were recalled from shelves due to fears of a salmonella link, with more than 60 cases detected - mainly in children - in the UK.

Ms Wingfield claims her toddler was left "lifeless" after eating a Kinder Surprise egg last weekend.

"She slept for 21 out of the following 24 hours & then kept falling asleep as she was doing things," she wrote on Facebook.

"Her temperature spiked to over 39° & I struggled to disturb her. I knew something wasn't right & spoke to the gp who ran through a list of what it could be alongside a hospital visit."

Read more: Tory MP brands Imran Ahmad Khan's sex assault conviction an 'international scandal'

Kinder Surprise eggs have been recalled from stores.
Kinder Surprise eggs have been recalled from stores. Picture: Getty

Following a hospital visit, Ms Wingfield said her daughter was diagnosed with salmonella and has been unwell ever since.

"Pleaseee check your chocolate dates & throw them if they fit the recall description," the mother pleaded on Facebook.

"My god, she's been poorly a couple of times but this has been something else. In 96 hours, she has been awake for all of about 12-14 of them & when she has been awake, it's like she's not been here at all.

"She's been completely dead behind the eyes & so lifeless, it's been absolutely heartbreaking to see my usually fiery, adventurous & very active baby girl be the complete opposite of everything she usually is."

Read more: Brits brace for Easter getaway chaos as mini-heatwave set to sweep across UK

Read more: Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza 'arrested in Moscow' after slamming 'regime of murderers'

Charlotte Wingfield has claimed her three-year-old daughter Brooklyn-Mai fell ill after eating one of the dodgy treats.
Charlotte Wingfield has claimed her three-year-old daughter Brooklyn-Mai fell ill after eating one of the dodgy treats. Picture: Facebook

Salmonellosis develops after ingesting salmonella bacteria, symptoms usually take between 12 and 72 hours to develop.

It is a common bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract, with humans becoming infected most frequently through contaminated water or food.

Typical symptoms of infection include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, and sometimes vomiting and fever.

Last week, a Belgium factory producing Kinder-branded chocolates was shut down after an investigation into salmonella outbreaks in Europe and the US.

In Britain, there have been 67 confirmed cases, mostly among young children.

A recall's been extended to cover all Kinder chocolates, including eggs, made at the factory - regardless of the best before dates.

All Kinder products made at the site between June and the present date are being recalled, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said on Friday night.

Chocolate firm Ferrero said it is suspending operations at its plant in Arlon, which it said will only reopen "once certified by the authorities".

Ferrero said it acknowledged "internal inefficiencies, creating delays in retrieving and sharing information in a timely manner" and said these had "impacted the speed and effectiveness of the investigations".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russian Opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza has reportedly been arrested in Moscow

Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza 'arrested in Moscow' after slamming 'regime of murderers'

Ashley Cole, from whom thousands of pounds of items were stolen by violent robbers in a series of "ruthlessly executed" burglaries, a court has heard.

Robber threatened to cut Ashley Cole's fingers off during violent break-in, court hears

Frances Fricker was subjected to "unwanted sexual advances" from her "condescending" boss Giuseppe Ajroldi

Woman called a 'good girl' by boss at 'toxic' firm wins sexual harassment payout

Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan (left) has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a boy, 15. His friend and colleague Crispin Blunt MP has called the conviction an "international scandal".

Tory MP brands Imran Ahmad Khan's sex assault conviction an 'international scandal'

Ukrainian soldiers cheered after they used a British-made missile to shoot down a Russian drone

'Thank you Britain!' Ukrainians celebrate after destroying Russian drone with UK missile

How to get free supermarket vouchers for Easter

How to get £50 food vouchers over school Easter holidays

'Lone wolf' terrorist Ali Harbi Ali has been found guilty of murdering Sir David Amess

'Fanatical terrorist' found guilty of frenzied knife murder of Tory MP Sir David Amess

Travellers face petrol shortages, congestion and huge queues at airports across the country as the UK is set to bask in a mini-heatwave.

Brits brace for Easter getaway chaos as mini-heatwave set to sweep across UK

Boris Johnson is said to have 'full confidence' in the Chancellor amid the fallout over his wife's tax status

PM has 'full confidence' in Sunak as Chancellor refers himself to sleaze watchdog

Drivers have been struggling to fill up their tanks after climate change protests

Misery at the pumps as eco-mob’s fuel stunt causes massive queues at petrol stations

The NHS Confederation wants a return to mask use

NHS chiefs call for return of masks and limits on indoor mixing

The UK has warned white phosphorus (left) could be used to attack besieged Mariupol

Putin might resort to 'phosphorus bombs' in effort to seize Mariupol, UK warns

People across the UK face soaring energy bills

Big Power Switch Off - what is it and when is the next one?

The wedding celebrations included a wedding brunch

Inside Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham's £2.7m lavish star-studded Florida wedding

Footage has emerged of people screaming in apartments in Shanghai. The city has been under lockdown since March 28

Shanghai residents scream as they are trapped in apartments in 'zero covid' lockdown

George Eustice defended Priti Patel when grilled by Nick Ferrari

Ukraine visa scheme isn't a 'shambles' - Priti Patel is on the case, says George Eustice

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10,000 civilians
California Wildfires Utility

California utility to pay 55 million dollars over massive wildfires
Pakistan Politics

Sharif sworn in as Pakistan’s new PM after week of drama

Russia Ukraine War Debt Rating

Austrian chancellor meets Putin in Moscow

Biden US India

Biden pushes Modi to take a harder line against Russia over Ukraine
Israel Palestinians

Israeli soldiers shoot Palestinian ‘firebomber’

France Presidential Election

Macron and Le Pen begin duel to become French president

Virus Outbreak Germany

Germany may have to destroy millions of out-of-date Covid shots
Pakistan Politics

Pakistani parliament elects opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif as PM
Virus Outbreak China

Chinese city of Guangzhou shuts schools in battle with Covid surge

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Iain Dale slates 'ultra-remainers' criticising Boris Johnson's Ukraine visit

Iain Dale slates 'ultra-remainers' criticising Boris Johnson's Ukraine visit
Boris Johnson's Kyiv visit was 'important', says Shelagh Fogarty

Boris Johnson's Kyiv visit was 'important', says Shelagh Fogarty
Wes Streeting blasts Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid over tax affairs

Wes Streeting blasts Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid over tax affairs
'I can't feel positive emotions': NHS conversion therapy survivor begs govt for full ban

'I can't feel positive emotions': NHS conversion therapy survivor begs govt for full ban
'No civilians were killed by Russian missiles': Watch Russian news host's outrageous interview with Tom Swarbrick

'No civilians were killed by our missiles': Watch Russian news host's outrageous interview
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 10/4 | Watch again

Putin's ultimate goal is to exterminate the Ukrainian people - former Ukrainian PM

Putin's ultimate goal is to exterminate the Ukrainian people - former Ukrainian PM
James O'Brien caller describes "horrible limbo" as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome

James O'Brien caller describes 'horrible limbo' as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome
'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row

'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police