King Charles affectionately mobbed in 'scrum' with New Zealand women's rugby team

11 September 2024, 23:34

The King found himself in the middle of a scrum when he accepted a hug from a New Zealand women's rugby player
The King found himself in the middle of a scrum when he accepted a hug from a New Zealand women's rugby player. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

The King was affectionately mobbed by the New Zealand women's rugby team after accepting a hug from one of the players.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charles said "hug, why not" before joking that it was like being in a "scrum" with the Black Ferns, who are in the UK to take on England's Red Roses.

Winger Ayesha Leti-I'iga made the request before her team-mates all bundled in, leaving Charles amused during the Buckingham Palace reception.

Winger Ayesha Leti-I'iga had made the cheeky request and her teammates joined in
Winger Ayesha Leti-I'iga had made the cheeky request and her teammates joined in. Picture: Alamy
The King later made the squad laugh, when he said: "I much appreciated this chance to meet you and have such a warm hug from most of you," adding "very healing".

He said: "It was like being flattened by a scrum."

The King later made the squad laugh during an impromptu speech
The King later made the squad laugh during an impromptu speech. Picture: Alamy

Details of Charles' first major tour since his cancer diagnosis were released on Tuesday, with the King travelling to Australia and making a state visit to Samoa for a Commonwealth leaders' summit.

But he offered his apologies that he will not take in New Zealand and said: "I'm extremely sorry I can't come to New Zealand in later October because of doctor's orders, but I hope there'll be another excuse (to come) before not too long."

The Black Ferns, in the UK to take on England's Red Roses
The Black Ferns, in the UK to take on England's Red Roses. Picture: Alamy

Despite champagne being on offer for Charles' guests, the sportswomen opted for fruit juice and water.

The King joked: "I'm so pleased to have this opportunity to greet you all, for a short moment - apparently not to be able to give you a drink."

William reveals delight at 'good news' that Kate's chemotherapy has finished but 'there's a long way to go'

Kate's emotional tribute to William as she shares major health update in deeply personal video
Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, battle and treatment

Kate's emotional tribute to William as she shares major health update in deeply personal video
Kate has given a health update

Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, battle and treatment

The problem is that while Trump's self-image is one of presidential stability, he projects mayhem.

'Like a toddler with a firehose': Trump's absurd debate rhetoric reveals a candidate out of ideas
The Chancellor has been on a charm offensive in the last six months, writes David Buik.

Sentiment and confidence are very influential weapons

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson

