Ali Miraj 10pm - 1am
King Charles affectionately mobbed in 'scrum' with New Zealand women's rugby team
11 September 2024, 23:34
The King was affectionately mobbed by the New Zealand women's rugby team after accepting a hug from one of the players.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Charles said "hug, why not" before joking that it was like being in a "scrum" with the Black Ferns, who are in the UK to take on England's Red Roses.
Winger Ayesha Leti-I'iga made the request before her team-mates all bundled in, leaving Charles amused during the Buckingham Palace reception.
The King later made the squad laugh, when he said: "I much appreciated this chance to meet you and have such a warm hug from most of you," adding "very healing".
He said: "It was like being flattened by a scrum."
Read more: William reveals delight at 'good news' that Kate's chemotherapy has finished but 'there's a long way to go'
Read more: King Charles reacts to 'wonderful news' that Princess Kate has completed chemotherapy
Details of Charles' first major tour since his cancer diagnosis were released on Tuesday, with the King travelling to Australia and making a state visit to Samoa for a Commonwealth leaders' summit.
But he offered his apologies that he will not take in New Zealand and said: "I'm extremely sorry I can't come to New Zealand in later October because of doctor's orders, but I hope there'll be another excuse (to come) before not too long."
Despite champagne being on offer for Charles' guests, the sportswomen opted for fruit juice and water.
The King joked: "I'm so pleased to have this opportunity to greet you all, for a short moment - apparently not to be able to give you a drink."