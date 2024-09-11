King Charles affectionately mobbed in 'scrum' with New Zealand women's rugby team

The King found himself in the middle of a scrum when he accepted a hug from a New Zealand women's rugby player. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

The King was affectionately mobbed by the New Zealand women's rugby team after accepting a hug from one of the players.

Charles said "hug, why not" before joking that it was like being in a "scrum" with the Black Ferns, who are in the UK to take on England's Red Roses.

Winger Ayesha Leti-I'iga made the request before her team-mates all bundled in, leaving Charles amused during the Buckingham Palace reception.

Winger Ayesha Leti-I'iga had made the cheeky request and her teammates joined in. Picture: Alamy

The King later made the squad laugh, when he said: "I much appreciated this chance to meet you and have such a warm hug from most of you," adding "very healing".

He said: "It was like being flattened by a scrum."

The King later made the squad laugh during an impromptu speech. Picture: Alamy

Details of Charles' first major tour since his cancer diagnosis were released on Tuesday, with the King travelling to Australia and making a state visit to Samoa for a Commonwealth leaders' summit.

But he offered his apologies that he will not take in New Zealand and said: "I'm extremely sorry I can't come to New Zealand in later October because of doctor's orders, but I hope there'll be another excuse (to come) before not too long."

The Black Ferns, in the UK to take on England's Red Roses. Picture: Alamy

Despite champagne being on offer for Charles' guests, the sportswomen opted for fruit juice and water.

The King joked: "I'm so pleased to have this opportunity to greet you all, for a short moment - apparently not to be able to give you a drink."