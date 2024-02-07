Harry and King Charles ‘won’t rule out another meeting’ after Prince flew across the Atlantic to see cancer-stricken father

King Charles and Prince Harry enjoyed a ‘warm’ catch-up. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Prince Harry and King Charles could meet again after the pair spent 30 minutes talking together in their first face-to-face meeting for 16 months.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry flew 5,000 miles from the US to speak to his father after his cancer diagnosis.

And while Royal commentators have today said Harry’s trip to see his father raises hopes of healing the family rift, the chances of reconciliation between Harry and William’s ‘incredibly broken’ relationship are slim.

Harry is unlikely to visit his sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales, during his trip to the UK after her illness - due to his rift with William.

According to the Telegraph, another visit by Harry to see his father than have not been ruled out.

Harry will not visit his older brother while staying in London, it is understood.

King Charles delayed his helicopter which was headed for Sandringham in order to catch up with his son, Prince Harry, for the first time since the monarch's cancer diagnosis.

The Duke of Sussex rushed back to the UK on Monday evening after learning of his father's illness.

He travelled alone, with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, back at home in California.

The pair, whose relationship has been somewhat testy in recent years, are said to have had a ‘warm’ 45-minute meeting at Clarence House in London before Charles headed for Sandringham.

A smiling King Charles is seen leaving Clarence House. Picture: Alamy

King Charles departed Buckingham Palace in a helicopter, following his cancer diagnosis, announced via a statement yesterday. Picture: Alamy

It is the first time the pair have met face-to-face since Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022, although Harry did attend his father's Coronation in 2023 and they have spoken over the phone.

Charles was pictured leaving shortly after the meeting, and was seen smiling and waving to photographers and well-wishers.

Read More: King Charles ‘desperate’ for 'regretful' Harry to come ‘back into the fold’ but William won’t allow it, royal author says

Read More: Harry appears sombre as he arrives at Clarence House to be at father King Charles' side amid shock cancer diagnosis

It is the first time the King has been seen since his cancer diagnosis was revealed by Buckingham Palace on Monday evening.

The Palace has not disclosed what form of cancer the monarch has, nor what treatment he is receiving.

But he is said to be doing well, with one source telling The Sun that you 'wouldn't know something was wrong' if you didn't know him.

Royal expert explains why Harry and Meghan's 'American media life' is failing

There had been hopes Harry's dashing return to the UK to be with his father could spark a royal reconciliation between him and William.

However, there are 'no plans' for the pair to see each other during Harry's trip to the UK.

Prince William is said to be focused solely on his wife, Kate, as she continues to recover from her abdominal surgery.

The future King is expected to take on more public duties as his father and wife recover from their respective illnesses, starting tomorrow with an investiture in London.

'House of Windsor' needs Harry back in the fold, royal author tells LBC

According to one royal author, the illnesses of Charles and Kate reveal a weakness with the King's plan to have a more slimmed-down monarchy.

She even suggested Charles would be more than happy to welcome Prince Harry back into the fold.

Tina Brown, former Vanity Fair editor and author of 'The Palace Papers', told LBC's Andrew Marr: “I think what we’re seeing at the moment is the smaller and smaller line-up for the so-called firm, it’s a tiny boutique with hardly anyone to play

“They’ve needed him for quite a time.

“The problem is there’s no way in the world that William wants Harry back or feels comfortable with Harry coming back, and how they work that out is going to be painful.

“House of Windsor needs Harry."