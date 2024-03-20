King Charles’ medical records not accessed during ‘data breach’ of Princess Kate’s notes at the London Clinic

20 March 2024, 23:11 | Updated: 20 March 2024, 23:13

Kate Middleton has reportedly been made aware of the alleged hospital breach
Kate Middleton has reportedly been made aware of the alleged hospital breach. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

The King’s medical records were not accessed during an alleged data breach at the London Clinic, according to reports.

Three members of staff at the London Clinic are being investigated by the private hospital for allegedly attempting to access Princess of Wales' health records during her stay there.

It was initially alleged that one person attempted to access her records, though now three people are being investigated.

King Charles, who is currently receiving treatment for a form of cancer, had also been treated during the same month at the private clinic.

However, it is now understood that the monarch’s personal data was not breached during his stay, PA reports.

It comes after the boss of The London Clinic broke his silence following reports of an alleged data breach involving Princess Kate.

The chief executive of the London Clinic, where the Princess of Wales was treated earlier this year, has said all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken when looking at alleged data breaches.

The London clinic's chief executive, Al Russell, said in a statement earlier today: “Everyone at the London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality.

“We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to deliver for all our patients that put their trust in us every day.”

The London Clinic
The London Clinic. Picture: Alamy
Kate was last seen on Christmas Day
Kate was last seen on Christmas Day. Picture: Getty

It comes as the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) continues its probe into what has been described as a 'major security breach' that allegedly took place while Kate was in for abdominal surgery in January.

Earlier today, the ICO confirmed it had received a complaint and said it is currently "assessing the information provided".

Kate has reportedly been made aware of the 'major security breach'.

Read More: Buckingham Palace hiring £25k communications assistant as scrutiny continues into royal handling of Kate rumours

Read More: Kate ‘told hospital staff tried to view her medical records’ as calls for police to investigate ‘major security breach’

It is a criminal offence for staff in any NHS or private healthcare setting to access the medical records of a patient without the consent of the medical provider's data controller.

Earlier today, a royal insider said the alleged breach was "incredibly damaging" for the hospital, which has a reputation for treating members of the family, including King Charles for his cancer diagnosis.

"Senior hospital bosses contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention."They assured the palace there would be a full investigation," a royal insider told The Sun.

Maria Caulfield responds to story about Kate's medical records

Maria Caulfield told Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning: "I say this as someone who's still on the nursing register, that the rules are very, very clear for all patients.

"That unless you're looking after that patient, or unless they've given you their consent, you should not be looking at patients' notes.

"So there are rules in place and the Information Commissioner can levy fines, that can be prosecutions, your regulator, so as a nurse my regulator would be the NMC (Nursing and Midwifery Council), can take enforcement action."

