Charles flies to Scotland to quietly grieve Queen's death as royals enter period of mourning

King Charles III has reportedly flown to Scotland to mourn the death of his mother the late Queen Elizabeth. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Sophie Barnett

King Charles III has flown to Scotland to quietly grieve the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, as the royal period of mourning continues.

The monarch, who was emotional at his mother's funeral, left RAF Northolt on a private jet and is due to land in Aberdeen around lunchtime, the MailOnline reports.

The Queen Consort, Camilla, is understood to be by his side, as the Royal Family begins another week of mourning.

The late monarch's state funeral drew thousands of mourners to London on Monday, with hundreds of world leaders travelling to the capital to pay their respects.

Since her death on Thursday, September 8, the country has been in a national mourning period – with the Royal Family marking their own, longer mourning period.

The family members are not expected to carry out official engagements, and flags at royal residences will remain at half-mast until 8am after the final day of royal mourning - seven days after the funeral.

Charles is expected to visit Balmoral Castle, where his mother died 12 days ago, during his trip to Scotland.

He may also spend time at Birkhall, his Scottish home on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire that he inherited from the Queen Mother upon her death in 2002.

Charles' flight to Scotland came after the royals published a previously unseen picture of Her Majesty hiking in Balmoral.

The image is very different from the many regal portraits and photos of Britain's longest serving monarch.

It shows her on moorland, walking with a stick as she holds a coat over her arm while wearing sunglasses and a head covering.

The Queen adored trips to the countryside, especially during her visits to her beloved Balmoral estate in Scotland, where she died aged 96.

The caption tweeted with the image read: "'May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.'

"In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 - 2022."

The photo was posted shortly after the private ceremony with members of the Royal Family at King George VI Memorial Chapel, which is part of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The national mourning period has now ended, with flags raised back to full mast.

Meanwhile, a cleanup operation is underway to return the streets of central London to normal.

Vehicles were dressed with black ribbons and council workers wore black bows while on duty, as a mark of respect.

Once the funeral ended and guests departed, teams were sent to the areas which had been the focus of the funeral and the Queen's final procession out of London.

LBC has approached Buckingham Palace for comment.