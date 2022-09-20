Charles flies to Scotland to quietly grieve Queen's death as royals enter period of mourning

20 September 2022, 12:49 | Updated: 20 September 2022, 13:12

King Charles III has reportedly flown to Scotland to mourn the death of his mother the late Queen Elizabeth.
King Charles III has reportedly flown to Scotland to mourn the death of his mother the late Queen Elizabeth. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Sophie Barnett

King Charles III has flown to Scotland to quietly grieve the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, as the royal period of mourning continues.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The monarch, who was emotional at his mother's funeral, left RAF Northolt on a private jet and is due to land in Aberdeen around lunchtime, the MailOnline reports.

The Queen Consort, Camilla, is understood to be by his side, as the Royal Family begins another week of mourning.

The late monarch's state funeral drew thousands of mourners to London on Monday, with hundreds of world leaders travelling to the capital to pay their respects.

Since her death on Thursday, September 8, the country has been in a national mourning period – with the Royal Family marking their own, longer mourning period.

Read more: Royal Family begins week of mourning after the Queen's emotional state funeral

Read more: 'May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest': Royals issue touching tribute to Queen after private ceremony

The family members are not expected to carry out official engagements, and flags at royal residences will remain at half-mast until 8am after the final day of royal mourning - seven days after the funeral.

Charles is expected to visit Balmoral Castle, where his mother died 12 days ago, during his trip to Scotland.

He may also spend time at Birkhall, his Scottish home on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire that he inherited from the Queen Mother upon her death in 2002.

Charles' flight to Scotland came after the royals published a previously unseen picture of Her Majesty hiking in Balmoral.

The image is very different from the many regal portraits and photos of Britain's longest serving monarch.

It shows her on moorland, walking with a stick as she holds a coat over her arm while wearing sunglasses and a head covering.

The Queen adored trips to the countryside, especially during her visits to her beloved Balmoral estate in Scotland, where she died aged 96.

The caption tweeted with the image read: "'May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.'

"In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 - 2022."

The photo was posted shortly after the private ceremony with members of the Royal Family at King George VI Memorial Chapel, which is part of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The national mourning period has now ended, with flags raised back to full mast.

Meanwhile, a cleanup operation is underway to return the streets of central London to normal.

Vehicles were dressed with black ribbons and council workers wore black bows while on duty, as a mark of respect.

Once the funeral ended and guests departed, teams were sent to the areas which had been the focus of the funeral and the Queen's final procession out of London.

LBC has approached Buckingham Palace for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

This Morning bosses have denied Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield had 'VIP access'.

'We would never jump a queue': Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield defend themselves amid Queen queue row

Liz Truss has admitted there are no talks between the UK and US about a free trade deal.

UK will not strike free trade deal with US for years, Liz Truss admits

Maddie's parents have lost their libel case.

Madeleine McCann's parents lose 14-year libel battle against Portuguese cop

More than a quarter of a million people visited the Queen's coffin in London.

Scale of queue for the Queen: More than 250,000 mourners visited 'inspirational' monarch lying in state

The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, the Princess Royal follow the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.

Royal Family begins week of mourning after the Queen's emotional state funeral

Liz Truss is pledging to match this year's military aid to Ukraine.

Liz Truss pledges £2.3bn in military aid for Ukraine as politics returns

The Queen has been laid to rest at Windsor

Thank you and goodbye, Your Majesty: Nation says farewell to Queen for final time as she's reunited with Philip

Royals released a new image of the Queen

'May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest': Royals issue touching tribute to Queen after private ceremony

The Queen will be laid to rest with her late husband at a private ceremony after her Committal service

Her final resting place: Queen returns to Windsor and is reunited with her beloved Philip after private ceremony

BRITAIN-ROYALS-QUEEN-DEATH

Who was in attendance at the Queen's state funeral? The royal family members who payed their respects to the Queen

Charles' short note was placed on the coffin

King Charles' final note to beloved Queen as monarch laid to rest

George and Charlotte delighted viewers

Watch: Sweet moment Princess Charlotte tells Prince George to bow as Queen's coffin passes by

The Royal Family came together to mourn the Queen

Grieving royals united front as they mourn beloved Queen: Kate, Meghan and Harry all come together for the funeral

King Charles III and Camilla at Buckingham Palace

Where will King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla live?

The Queen's corgis made a special appearance inside Windsor Castle for the monarch's funeral

Queen’s beloved Corgis Muick and Sandy await the cortege’s arrival at Windsor Castle

Kate wore the Queen’s necklace for her funeral

Kate's poignant tribute to the Queen as she wears Her Majesty's pearl choker and drop earrings during historic service

Latest News

See more Latest News

russian soldiers

Russia toughening military punishment amid reports of troops refusing to fight

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin blasts US attempts to ‘preserve global domination’

Russia Putin

Russia raises pressure on the West as Ukraine gains ground

Iran Protest

UN calls for probe into death of Iranian woman held by morality police

Puerto Rico Tropical Weather

Fiona barrels towards Turks and Caicos Islands as a Category 3 hurricane

Australia Dead Whales

14 dead sperm whales found beached on Australian island

Adnan Syed

Man freed after murder conviction featured in Serial podcast thrown out

Ukrainian servicemen stand atop a destroyed Russian tank in a retaken area near the border with Russia in Kharkiv region

Ukraine ‘using captured Russian tanks’ as counter-offensive continues

A screen showing the falling values of the Luna is seen at a cryptocurrency exchange in Seoul, South Korea

South Korea requests Interpol’s help in Terraform Labs probe

Debris and soot cover the floor of a school in Let Yet Kone village in Tabayin township in the Sagaing region of Myanmar

Witnesses: Myanmar air attack kills 13, including seven children

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

San Fran

'The world needs Britain to have its Monarch': San Fran caller who woke up at 2 AM to watch state funeral
Andrew Marr spoke about the Queen's funeral

Marr: Queen's funeral was for the monarchy, for Britain and for the lonely and bereaved

Jon Sopel

Military took precedence over the US President at the state funeral, Jon Sopel observes

Andrew Marr sure Queen would have loved Archbishop of Canterbury's 'very, very traditional tough-edged Christian sermon'

Andrew Marr sure Queen would have loved Archbishop of Canterbury's 'very very traditional, tough-edged Christian sermon'
Dame Maureen Lipman says the Queen's 'beauty struck us all, she couldn't take a bad photo'

Dame Maureen Lipman says the Queen's 'beauty struck us all, she couldn't take a bad photo'

King Charles is a leader and a great listener, ex-communications secretary tells LBC

King Charles is a leader and a great listener, ex-communications secretary tells LBC

Policing anti-monarchy protestors properly 'not a hard job', insists barrister behind blank-placard experiment

Policing anti-monarchy protestors properly 'not a hard job', insists barrister behindPolicing anti-monarchy protestors properly 'not a hard job', insists barrister behind blank-placard experiment
NHS Manager fed up at portrayal over bank holiday cancellations

NHS Manager 'fed up' at service's portrayal over Queen's bank holiday cancellations

Caller drops out of queue to see the Queen's coffin

Caller drops out of 'celeb-spotting' queue for Queen's coffin after it became a 'joke'

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London