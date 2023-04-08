Delight as King Charles invites hundreds of charity workers to coronation

Charles has invited hundreds of charity and community figures to his coronation. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

King Charles has delighted charity workers by inviting hundreds of them to his coronation.

The monarch has asked more than 850 community and charity representatives to attend on May 6.

More than 450 recipients of the British Empire Medal will be invited to to the event - which will see a host of senior foreign dignitaries arrive in London for the Westminster Abbey service.

Max Woosey, the "boy in the tent" who raised more than £750,000 for North Devon Hospice after camping in his garden for three years, is among them.

He had only intended to raise £100 in memory of a neighbour who died of cancer but ended up breaking the Guinness World Record for fundraising from camping. He managed to fund 16 community nurses.

Dawn Wood, an Essex Police officer, became the second fastest woman to row solo across the Atlantic in 2019, managing it in 51 days, and now promotes anti-plastic pollution measures.

Charles has invited hundreds of charity and community representatives to his coronation.

John Anderson, 72, from Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire, who set up a call centre for isolating people to get a food parcel delivered during the Covid pandemic then established a community food pantry, is also on the list.

He said: "It's quite a privilege because I won't see another one and I've never seen one.

"There's a lot more higher up people than me, film stars, lords and ladies... to be asked is quite an honour."

Meanwhile, about 400 young people who represent charities will be offered a special private viewing of the coronation from St Margaret's Church near Westminster Abbey - and get to see the coronation procession leave the abbey after the ceremony.

Max Woosey was among those invited. Picture: Alamy

Half are involved with Prince's Trust, the Prince's Foundation, Barnardo's, the National Literacy Trust or the Ebony Horse Club, after the organisations were chosen by Charles and Camilla.

The remaining 200 are from the Scout Association, Girlguiding UK, St John Ambulance and the National Citizen Service and were nominated by the Government. They are helping with stewarding, route lining and first aid services on the day.