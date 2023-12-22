King Charles jokes about having 'sausage fingers' with Prince William in new Coronation footage

King Charles joked about his sausage fingers in a Coronation dressing rehearsal. Picture: Alamy/BBC

By Kieran Kelly

King Charles joked about having "sausage fingers" with Prince William during a Coronation rehearsal, leaving the Prince of Wales giggling.

William was filmed closing a small clasp that held a lavish robe around his father Charles for a new documentary, and made the King laugh with the quip "On the day, that's not going to go in."

The King replied, with a smile: "No, you haven't got sausage fingers like mine."

During his time as Prince of Wales, Charles would often poke fun at his "sausage fingers" - a self-given nickname.

The King and Queen at the Coronation. Picture: Alamy

In a letter to a friend after William was born, Charles reportedly wrote: "I can't tell you how excited and proud I am. He really does look surprisingly appetising and has sausage fingers just like mine."

During the Coronation ceremony, William performed a moving role, pledging allegiance to the King and kissing him on the left cheek.

William tickles Charles's left cheek, making him laugh, then kisses him on the right cheek, but the King questions the move saying: "Wasn't it that side?," pointing to his other cheek.

William also makes the senior clerics and officials around him laugh when he says to his father "your left cheek is better", after kissing it and giving his face another affectionate stroke.

King Charles and Prince William share a joke during Coronation rehearsal. Picture: BBC

Meanwhile, when rehearsing the Queen's crowning, Camilla looks at Charles and says "you've got to say yes or no" to laughter from those around.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby adds: "If you don't say anything, if you don't nod or indicate, Sir, I can't crown Her Majesty."