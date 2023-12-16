Prince Harry to spend Christmas away from 'Charles or William' after Endgame drama as others given first time invite

16 December 2023, 19:48

There had been previous hopes of rekindling the relationship between Harry and the Royal Family.
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Prince Harry will not be spending Christmas with King Charles nor Prince William after claims about the Royal Family were revealed in Omid Scobie’s Endgame.

Instead, it is reported that Charles will spend Christmas day at Sandringham with the other royals, as well as Queen Camilla’s children and grandchildren.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are expected to enjoy the festive season in California with their children Archie and Lilibet, according to Tatler.

There had been previous hopes of rekindling the relationship between Harry and the Royal Family when it was revealed that the Duke had called his father to wish him a happy birthday, breaking six months of silence.

In addition, it is understood that Charles spoke with Meghan in November.

Harry and Meghan would have been "highly unlikely" to turn down an invitation to Sandringham, a source told The Telegraph.

Camilla's family will be invited to celebrate with the royals, it is believed.
Read more: Dutch publishers of Endgame slam author Omid Scobie for claim they are to blame for naming 'royal racists'

Read more: Harry and Meghan thank fans for 'all the support in 2023' as they release Christmas card

However, since Omid Scobie’s book Endgame was released, many revelations about the Royal Family were revealed.

Whilst Harry and Meghan will be in California, there will be some new faces attending Sandringham.

The Queen’s family includes her son, Tom, daughter Laura, and grandchildren Lola, Eliza, Louis, Gus and Freddy.

Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a seasonal greeting card, wishing everyone a 'happy holiday season' - a royal tradition that the pair have maintained as non-working royals.

The seasonal greeting card shows them applauding side-by-side and beaming with smiles.
They thanked everyone for the support they received in 2023.

The seasonal greeting card shows them applauding side-by-side and beaming with smiles at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, back in September.

Christmas images used to decorate official festive cards are regularly released by senior members of the royal family with the cards sent to friends, family and colleagues.

