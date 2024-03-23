King Charles hopes to lead Royals at 'Easter Lite' service in 'show of unity' amid his and Kate's cancer treatment

23 March 2024, 17:59 | Updated: 23 March 2024, 18:05

King Charles is planning to lead the Royal Family at the Easter Sunday service next week in a public 'show of unity'
King Charles is planning to lead the Royal Family at the Easter Sunday service next week in a public 'show of unity'. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

King Charles is planning to lead the Royal Family at the Easter Sunday service next week in a public 'show of unity' as both the monarch and Princess of Wales continue to undergo cancer treatment, sources have revealed.

The King has reduced his workload in recent months after publicly announcing he was undergoing treatment for cancer in February.

But he is now "hoping" to lead his family as they attend St George's Chapel in Windsor on Easter Sunday - which has been dubbed 'Easter Lite' and will be significantly smaller than usual.

Charles, 75, wants to reassure the public that amid the testing times for the Royals the monarchy remains strong.

He is also understood to have recorded a special Easter message that will be broadcast on Maundy Thursday, The Sunday Mirror reported.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the Sunday morning service at St. Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham, February 18
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the Sunday morning service at St. Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham, February 18. Picture: Alamy
Princess of Wales announced that 'tests after the operation found cancer had been present', Friday
Princess of Wales announced that 'tests after the operation found cancer had been present', Friday. Picture: Alamy

“The King and Queen are hoping to attend some form of Easter service in Windsor,” a palace source told The Telegraph.

“However, it will not be the large family gathering that we might expect to see in different circumstances.”

The King wants to reduce his contact with other members of the family during the Easter celebrations, due to the risks associated with larger crowds, the paper reported.

Kensington Palace, meanwhile, confirmed the Princess of Wales and her three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis - would not attend.

Ahead of next Sunday's celebrations, Queen Camilla will lead the family at the Royal Maundy Service at Worcester Cathedral. She will distribute gifts on behalf of the King - a tradition which is thought to date back to the 13th century.

It comes after the King revealed he was 'so proud' of his daughter-in-law after announcing her cancer diagnosis on Friday night.

In a statement the King said: "His Majesty is 'so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did'.

"Following their time in hospital together, HM has 'remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks.

"Both Their Majesties 'will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time'."

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew Duke of York at Easter Sunday Church Service held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, April 10, 2023
Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew Duke of York at Easter Sunday Church Service held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, April 10, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Kate was admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16 and at the time her condition was thought to be non-cancerous but tests after the successful operation found cancer, the type of which has not been disclosed.

The future Queen began a course of "preventative chemotherapy" late in February but is said to have a positive mindset for her recovery and is in good spirits, describing herself as "well and getting stronger every day".

Kate has received an outpouring of support and well-wishes following her announcement.

The King, who acceded to the throne 18 months ago, is undergoing his own course of treatment for cancer, and Camilla said this week he was "doing very well".

He is continuing his duties as head of state behind palace walls, conducting audiences and Privy Council meetings.

But he has postponed all public-facing engagements after beginning treatment for the undisclosed form of cancer in February.

He spent three nights in hospital for a procedure on an enlarged prostate, during which time his cancer - not prostate cancer - was discovered.

