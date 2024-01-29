King Charles leaves hospital three days after undergoing prostate treatment hours after Kate released

King Charles has left the London Clinic hours after Kate went home. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

King Charles has left hospital following treatment on his enlarged prostate, hours after Princess Kate was discharged.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He left on Monday afternoon after extending his stay, and appeared in good spirits as he climbed into a waiting car.

The monarch smiled and laughed as he spoke to a crowd outside the London Clinic.

He has cleared some of his upcoming public engagements to allow himself time to rest, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

It said in a statement: "The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation.

Read more: Kate goes home to Windsor and 'is making good progress' after 14 days in hospital following abdominal surgery

Charles left hospital with Camilla. Picture: Alamy

"His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days."

A statement on X said: "His Majesty is delighted that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness."

Hours earlier, it was announced Kate left the same hospital for Adelaide Cottage.

"She is making good progress," a statement from Kensington Palace said.

Thank you to all those who have sent their good wishes during The King's hospital stay.



His Majesty is delighted that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness. pic.twitter.com/qbaCcwQg5a — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 29, 2024

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

"The Wales family continue to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

Read more: Charles 'extends hospital stay after prostate surgery', sparking 'health fears', as he scraps appointments for a month

A statement from Kensington Palace pic.twitter.com/DW6BOHuuRJ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 29, 2024

Downing Street said it was "welcome news for the Royal Family and the public more widely".

The 42-year-old spent two weeks at the hospital in Marylebone, where William was recently said to be visiting every day.

But she is still not expected to be in the public eye much for several weeks, with her engagement calendar cleared until Easter.

Kensington Palace previously said the surgery on her abdomen was successful but did provide specific details about why she was operated on, saying the royal wanted her medical information to stay private.

Read more: King Charles 'doing well' after prostate surgery as Queen Camilla reveals 'he’s fine'

Princess Kate has left hospital. Picture: Alamy

George, Charlotte and Louis did not visit their mother and continued going to school as normal to keep their lives as normal as possible.

The King was reported to have cancelled a month's worth of engagements to allow him time to recover.

Kate stayed at the London Clinic, the same hospital where King Charles was admitted. Picture: Alamy

He had only been expected to stay for two days, having been admitted on Friday morning, but extended his stay to Monday.

A source told The Sun: "The extra stay is entirely precautionary but has nevertheless reportedly caused some unease.

"It's now expected Charles will have to avoid public jobs for at least a month on medical advice.

"But knowing the King, he will try to keep some private audiences and insist on keeping on top of his paperwork."