Breaking News

King Charles returns to London for more cancer treatment after public appearance at Sandringham

King Charles and Queen Camilla pictured together on their return to London. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

King Charles has been pictured returning to London for more cancer treatment after travelling from Sandringham.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Charles, 75, landed at Clarendon House in the royal helicopter with Queen Camilla by his side after spending the week in Norfolk.

Last week the monarch told the public he had been diagnosed with cancer after treatment of a benign enlarged prostate led to the shock discovery.

On Saturday, the King spoke about his diagnosis for the first time as he thanked people for their “many messages of support and good wishes”.

Read more: King Charles diagnosed with cancer and postpones public duties to begin immediate treatment

Read more: Harry and Meghan's new Sussex website that doesn't mention monarchy ‘would have infuriated the Queen’, critics say

Charles and Queen Camilla flew by helicopter to Buckingham Palace from their private Sandringham home, and were driven the short distance to nearby Clarence House.

It was announced last week that the head of state has a "form of cancer" and at the weekend he issued a statement praising "all those organisations which support cancer patients".

Charles has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

The Queen has been carrying out her royal diary of engagements and last week said her husband was doing "extremely well under the circumstances".

She said the King, who underwent his first bout of cancer treatment last week, had been "very touched" by all the messages of support he has received from the public.

More follows