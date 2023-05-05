King Charles tells Tube and rail passengers to ‘mind the gap’

5 May 2023, 10:27 | Updated: 5 May 2023, 10:31

King urges train passengers to ‘mind the gap’ in coronation message

By Asher McShane

The King and Queen Consort have recorded a special announcement with TfL telling passengers to “mind the gap”.

The special message from Charles and Camilla will be played across all 2,750 UK rail station and the 270 Tube stations over the Coronation weekend.

In the message the King plays the role of station announcer, saying “Mind the gap.”

The recording was made at Charles’s country retreat Highgrove earlier this year.

The King says: “My wife and I wish you and your families a wonderful Coronation weekend.”

Coronation timetable: A complete schedule of timings and events for King Charles's weekend

Read more: The use of technology will be key to delivering a safe, secure and successful Coronation

The Queen Consort continues: “Wherever you are travelling, we hope you have a safe and pleasant journey.”

The King then adds: “And remember, please mind the gap.”

Andy Lord, TfL commissioner, said: “With less than one day to go before the Coronation, we look forward to hosting Londoners and visitors from across the globe.

“We are honoured to support the celebrations with a special station announcement across our network from their majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.”

The announcement will be heard from Friday May 5 until Monday May 8.

