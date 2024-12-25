King Charles pays tribute to 'selfless' doctors and nurses who treated him after cancer diagnosis in Christmas speech

King Charles delivers his annual Christmas speech. Picture: Buckingham Palace, Alamy

By Henry Moore

The King used his Christmas address to pay tribute to the "selfless" doctors and nurses who provided "strength, care and comfort" during cancer treatment for himself and the Princess of Wales.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In his annual Christmas message to the nation and Commonwealth, Charles offered his "heartfelt thanks" to the medical teams who supported him and his family "through the uncertainties and anxieties of illness".

He spoke of his "deep sense of pride" at how communities responded to the riots following the fatal Southport stabbings of three young girls, by repairing "not just buildings, but relationships".

Sacrifices made by Second World War servicemen and women, which continue to "inspire, across the generations", were acknowledged, as were the daily threats posed to so many by modern conflicts in the Middle East, central Europe and Africa.

“Across the Commonwealth, we are held together by a willingness to listen to each other, to learn from one another and to find just how much we have in common.”



📺 Today, in his annual Christmas Broadcast, His Majesty has spoken of the importance of supporting and learning from… pic.twitter.com/Xej3yvyolc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 25, 2024

The King said: "From a personal point of view, I offer special, heartfelt thanks to the selfless doctors and nurses who, this year, have supported me and other members of my family through the uncertainties and anxieties of illness, and have helped provide the strength, care and comfort we have needed.

"I am deeply grateful, too, to all those who have offered us their own kind words of sympathy and encouragement."

Read more: The Royal Family's Christmas traditions: Inside 'The Firm's' Christmas festivities

The King broke from tradition this year and held his speech at a former hospital chapel. Picture: Buckingham Palace

The candid words of praise are in keeping with Charles' open approach to his illness which saw him publicise his diagnosis in February, in the hope some good would come from his situation. The type of cancer has not been disclosed in a bid to reach the widest number of people.

Footage was shown of Charles' April visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in central London, his first public-facing event after pausing outside engagements following his diagnosis, where he spoke of his "shock" at being told he had cancer.

As images were broadcast of the King meeting fellow cancer patients, he said: "All of us go through some form of suffering at some stage in our life, be it mental or physical. The degree to which we help one another - and draw support from each other, be we people of faith or of none - is a measure of our civilisation as nations."

Speaking from Fitzrovia Chapel, a former London hospital chapel, Charles said: "I felt a deep sense of pride here in the United Kingdom when, in response to anger and lawlessness in several towns this summer, communities came together, not to repeat these behaviours, but to repair.

"To repair not just buildings, but relationships. And, most importantly, to repair trust; by listening and, through understanding, deciding how to act for the good of all."

Royals attend their Christmas Day service at Sandringham. Picture: Alamy

Charles took a moment to highlight the plight of millions of people living through conflict this festive season.He said: "But, on this Christmas Day, we cannot help but think of those for whom the devastating effects of conflict - in the Middle East, in Central Europe, in Africa and elsewhere - pose a daily threat to so many people's lives and livelihoods.

"We also think of the humanitarian organisations working tirelessly to bring vital relief. After all, the Gospels speak so vividly of conflict and teach the values with which we can overcome it.”

He added: "On our recent visit to the South Pacific to attend the Commonwealth summit, I was reminded constantly of the strength which institutions, as well as individuals, can draw from one another. And of how diversity of culture, ethnicity and faith provides strength, not weakness.

"Across the Commonwealth, we are held together by a willingness to listen to each other, to learn from one another and to find just how much we have in common. Because, through listening, we learn to respect our differences, to defeat prejudice, and to open up new possibilities.

The Princess of Wales speaks to members of the public following the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Picture: Alamy

"I felt a deep sense of pride here in the United Kingdom when, in response to anger and lawlessness in several towns this summer, communities came together, not to repeat these behaviours, but to repair. To repair not just buildings, but relationships. And, most importantly, to repair trust; by listening and, through understanding, deciding how to act for the good of all.

"Again, listening is a recurrent theme of the Nativity story. Mary, the Mother of Jesus, listened to the Angel who revealed to her a different future full of hope for all people. The message of the Angels to the shepherds - that there should be peace on Earth - in fact echoes through all faiths and philosophies.

"It rings true to this day for people of goodwill across the world. And so it is with this in mind that I wish you, and all those you love, a most joyful and peaceful Christmas."