Kyiv hit by fresh wave of 'kamikaze' drones in overnight Russian attack with one dead and three injured

At least one person has died, the mayor of Kyiv has said. Picture: Kyiv City Military Administration/Telegram

By Kieran Kelly

One person has died and at least three more are injured after Russia carried out an overnight drone attack on Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

One man died in the attack after drone wreckage fell near a petrol station, Kyiv's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said, which also injured one woman.

It is believed Russia launched 54 'Kamikaze' drones overnight in the country, with Ukrainian defences shooting down 52 of them, according to the country's Air Force.

The Air Force in Kyiv shot down 40 drones alone, the Air Force added.

"Blasts in Kyiv," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Information is being clarified. Details later. Anti-aircraft defence working in the region, there are downed targets."

Russia used 'Kamikaze' drones in the attack. Picture: Kyiv City Military Administration/ Telegram

Wreckage in Kyiv following Russia's overnight attack. Picture: Kyiv City Military Administration/ Telegram

Ukrainian officials say Moscow targeted military and critical infrastructure facilities in central Ukraine during the attack.

It comes amid an increasing number of attacks on Ukraine's capital by Russia in recent weeks, while air raid alerts were activated in 12 different regions of the country earlier in the day.

Kyiv residents were warned by Mr Klitschko to stay indoors ahead of a "difficult" night.

The attack came as residents prepared to celebrate Kyiv day - the anniversary of the city's official founding 1,541 years ago.

"The history of Ukraine is a long-standing irritant for the insecure Russians," Andriy Yermak, the head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, said.

It comes as Ukraine prepares to launch its long-expected counter-offensive against Russian forces, which could begin "tomorrow, the day after tomorrow or in a week".

The eastern city of Bakhmut has been captured by Russia, the head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner has claimed, though Ukraine pushed back and said fighting was still "ongoing".