Kyle Walker and wife Annie Kilner 'overjoyed' as they welcome fourth child

17 April 2024, 00:33

Kyle Walker and his wife have had their fourth child
Kyle Walker and his wife have had their fourth child. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Kyle Walker and his wife Annie Kilner are "overjoyed" to have welcomed their fourth child.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Manchester City and England footballer has been living away from his wife since the start of the year after she found out he had fathered two children with another woman.

But the pair have continued to co-parent their three children and are understood to be trying to rebuild their marriage.

A friend said the past few months were both "devastating" and "difficult" for Ms Kilner but the birth of her fourth child had become "a source of joy".

Read more: Kyle Walker's sister-in-law accuses Man City star's 'evil' mistress Lauryn Goodman of 'tormenting' wife Annie Kilner

Read more: Kyle Walker says he 'betrayed his best friend' by cheating on wife and says he made 'idiot choices and idiot decisions'

Kyle Walker
Kyle Walker. Picture: Getty

"The whole family are absolutely thrilled about the baby," the friend told the Mail.

"It is a relief and a source of joy for them all. They want to move forward with their lives away from the drama from here on.

"The baby came over the weekend and we believe Kyle was with Annie in the hospital to support her as was always planned.

"Kyle has been a very involved father, and a very good father, throughout everything that has happened.

"He and Annie are working on their relationship and nobody knows what the future will hold. They have not fully reconciled yet, he is still in his own place.

"However, they do want to send a message that they are united as a family, which is why they want to go to the match as a family. Annie will continue to support him and they both agree that their family is their priority."

Kyle Walker with his estranged wife
Kyle Walker with his estranged wife. Picture: social media

Ms Kilner and Walker first started dating at school before getting back together and marrying in November 2021.

Following his affair, Walker said he was "the only person to blame", adding that he needed to "own up" to his mistakes.

The 33-year-old said that the ordeal had sometimes made him want "to curl up in a ball and go to sleep."

He told the Sun: "What I’ve done is horrible and I take full responsibility. I made idiot choices and idiot decisions.

"I can’t begin to think or imagine what Annie is going through. I’ve tried to ask her but there’s pain and hurt.

"The man that’s meant to love, care and be there for her, did this. There have been days in this ordeal where I’ve just wanted to curl up in a ball and go to sleep.

"The only person to blame is me. I have roles and responsibilities that I’m aware of and I’ve made stupid choices. But I need to own up to my mistakes — I owe it to everyone.

"My actions have caused a lot of pain to a lot of people. I’m sorry because, as a family, this isn’t meant to happen.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The pupil took legal action against Michaela Community School in Brent, claiming its prayer ban policy was discriminatory and “uniquely” affected her faith

Headteacher who won legal fight over prayer ban tells parents 'if you don't like it, don't come to us'

Former US president Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings on the second day of jury selection at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York

First seven jurors chosen for Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial

Angela Rayner is under investigation for 'multiple allegations'

Angela Rayner under police investigation for 'multiple allegations' connected to council house row

The Microsoft logo

Microsoft invests £1.2bn in UAE-based AI firm G42

Jeff Skoll

Participant, studio behind Spotlight and An Inconvenient Truth, shutting down

Jerome Powell

Federal Reserve chairman: Elevated inflation likely to delay rate cuts this year

Exclusive
Kemi Badenoch has called for an inquiry following the Cass review

Kemi Badenoch calls for public inquiry following Cass review as she says some are 'exploiting' trans label

Former US president Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings on the second day of jury selection at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York

More potential jurors dismissed as Trump’s hush money trial enters second day

Hollywood star Henry Cavill has revealed he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill announces he is expecting first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, saying couple is 'very excited'

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce to host Prime Video game show Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?

Exclusive
Kemi Badenoch criticises own government's smoking ban after key vote

'Road to hell is paved with good intentions': Kemi Badenoch criticises Sunak's smoking ban after it passes key vote

Firefighters work as smoke rises out of the Old Stock Exchange in Copenhagen, Denmark

Fire destroys Copenhagen’s historic Old Stock Exchange

Rishi Sunak faced a rebellion over his proposed smoking ban

Rishi Sunak's flagship smoking ban clears first Commons hurdle despite facing Tory revolt

Greece Olympics Paris Flame Lighting

Paris Olympics flame is lit at Greek cradle of ancient games

Kemi Badenoch to vote against Rishi Sunak's smoking ban despite Prime Minister calling on Cabinet to back Bill

Kemi Badenoch votes against Rishi Sunak's smoking ban despite Prime Minister calling on Cabinet to back Bill

In this courtroom sketch, former US president Donald Trump turns to face the audience at the beginning of his trial over charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence por

Trump trial: Why can’t Americans see or hear what is going on inside courtroom?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak is facing a rebellion over his proposed smoking ban

Liz Truss turns on Rishi Sunak's flagship smoking ban as Tories revolt ahead of key vote

Ethan Mason

Boy, 4, dies two days after house fire that killed his hero father who ran back into burning building to save him
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz presses China on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Flights at Birmingham Airport have been suspended

All flights at Birmingham Airport suspended after 'suspicious item' found on plane

Soldiers and officers were finally allowed to grow a full beard after King Charles gave his approval last month

Beards on parade: Welsh Guards show off their facial hair after King Charles ended 100-year ban
Italy Israel Venice Biennale

Artist refuses to open Israeli pavilion at Venice Biennale until ceasefire

A Ukrainian serviceman in the Donetsk region, Ukraine

Ukraine president signs law to boost conscription to fend off Russian aggression

Women with glasses of beer pose for a photo on day one of the 188th Oktoberfest’beer festival in Munich, Germany, in 2023

Bavaria bans smoking cannabis at public festivals, Oktoberfest and beer gardens

Trump Hush Money

Trump returns to court in New York for second day of criminal trial

Dr Sarah Brown is fighting to keep her medical practice licence after she was jailed for 31 days

GP who could be struck off over Just Stop Oil protests says it is her 'fundamental duty to protect health and life'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William announced his first public engagements since news of the cancer diagnosis.

Prince William announces return to public duties after Kate's cancer diagnosis

Dozens of influencers were sent samples of Meghan's new strawberry jam

Meghan Markle unveils first product from new lifestyle brand as dozens of influencers receive gift of strawberry jam
Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit