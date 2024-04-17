Kyle Walker and wife Annie Kilner 'overjoyed' as they welcome fourth child

Kyle Walker and his wife have had their fourth child. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Kyle Walker and his wife Annie Kilner are "overjoyed" to have welcomed their fourth child.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Manchester City and England footballer has been living away from his wife since the start of the year after she found out he had fathered two children with another woman.

But the pair have continued to co-parent their three children and are understood to be trying to rebuild their marriage.

A friend said the past few months were both "devastating" and "difficult" for Ms Kilner but the birth of her fourth child had become "a source of joy".

Read more: Kyle Walker's sister-in-law accuses Man City star's 'evil' mistress Lauryn Goodman of 'tormenting' wife Annie Kilner

Read more: Kyle Walker says he 'betrayed his best friend' by cheating on wife and says he made 'idiot choices and idiot decisions'

"The whole family are absolutely thrilled about the baby," the friend told the Mail.

"It is a relief and a source of joy for them all. They want to move forward with their lives away from the drama from here on.

"The baby came over the weekend and we believe Kyle was with Annie in the hospital to support her as was always planned.

"Kyle has been a very involved father, and a very good father, throughout everything that has happened.

"He and Annie are working on their relationship and nobody knows what the future will hold. They have not fully reconciled yet, he is still in his own place.

"However, they do want to send a message that they are united as a family, which is why they want to go to the match as a family. Annie will continue to support him and they both agree that their family is their priority."

Kyle Walker with his estranged wife. Picture: social media

Ms Kilner and Walker first started dating at school before getting back together and marrying in November 2021.

Following his affair, Walker said he was "the only person to blame", adding that he needed to "own up" to his mistakes.

The 33-year-old said that the ordeal had sometimes made him want "to curl up in a ball and go to sleep."

He told the Sun: "What I’ve done is horrible and I take full responsibility. I made idiot choices and idiot decisions.

"I can’t begin to think or imagine what Annie is going through. I’ve tried to ask her but there’s pain and hurt.

"The man that’s meant to love, care and be there for her, did this. There have been days in this ordeal where I’ve just wanted to curl up in a ball and go to sleep.

"The only person to blame is me. I have roles and responsibilities that I’m aware of and I’ve made stupid choices. But I need to own up to my mistakes — I owe it to everyone.

"My actions have caused a lot of pain to a lot of people. I’m sorry because, as a family, this isn’t meant to happen.”