Kyle Walker's sister-in-law accuses Man City star's 'evil' mistress Lauryn Goodman of 'tormenting' wife Annie Kilner

30 January 2024, 08:37

Kyle Walker's sister in law has broken her silence
Kyle Walker's sister in law has broken her silence. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Kit Heren

Kyle Walker's sister-in-law has accused the woman he fathered two children with in an extra-marital affair of being "evil" and "tormenting" his pregnant wife.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Manchester City and England footballer has three sons with his wife Annie Kilner, who he met when they were teenagers, and she is expecting a fourth child in a few months.

But he has moved out of the family home after admitting to fathering a second child with influencer Lauryn Goodman - who had already given birth to his son in 2020.

Now Kilner's sister Sian has taken to social media to hit out at Goodman for her role in the saga.

Addressing Goodman, she wrote: "When does your torment end? My sister who is now 7 months pregnant, has faced your cruelty for almost 5 years now. 

Read More: Kyle Walker breaks silence after wife Annie Kilner announces split from Manchester City star

Read More: Kyle Walker’s estranged wife Annie Kilner ‘six months pregnant with their fourth child’

Sian Kilner
Sian Kilner. Picture: Instagram

"What's your goal? To see how much stress you can put on a pregnant woman?

"To create a false victim narrative around what you did? You clearly lack empathy but this level of evil is out of control and harms everyone – especially the children."

Goodman has claimed that she and Walker have an actual relationship, although the footballer has said that their encounters meant nothing to him.

Sian Kilner's message to Lauryn Goodman
Sian Kilner's message to Lauryn Goodman. Picture: Instagram

Sian added: "Stop accusing others: your true self is revealed. The so-called 'loving relationship' is a facade.. It's not fooling anyone so why don't you just give us all a break and stop. 

"Also, He has one sugar, Nestle Coffee Mate and semi-skimmed milk. But that's the coffee you get at home... Not the ones in hotels or Air B&BS."

Kyle Walker
Kyle Walker. Picture: Getty

Walker said this week that he was "the only person to blame" for the affair, adding that he needed to "own up" to his mistakes.

The 33-year-old said that the ordeal had sometimes made him want "to curl up in a ball and go to sleep."

He told the Sun: "What I’ve done is horrible and I take full responsibility. I made idiot choices and idiot decisions.

"I can’t begin to think or imagine what Annie is going through. I’ve tried to ask her but there’s pain and hurt.

“The man that’s meant to love, care and be there for her, did this. There have been days in this ordeal where I’ve just wanted to curl up in a ball and go to sleep.

"The only person to blame is me. I have roles and responsibilities that I’m aware of and I’ve made stupid choices. But I need to own up to my mistakes — I owe it to everyone.

"My actions have caused a lot of pain to a lot of people. I’m sorry because, as a family, this isn’t meant to happen.”

Walker fathered a son with Goodman in 2020, and told Kilner, who kicked him out of the house.

She later took him back for the sake of their children, but Walker then slept with Goodman again, fathering a daughter.

He said: "When I met Annie at 17, I never envisaged my private life being like this. I never thought I would be a father of six."

Walker added: "In football I’ve achieved more than what I ever thought I would achieve. But to personally hurt what I truly believe is my best friend, that’s what hurts a lot.

“How could I hurt someone I love so much? That’s something I need to find in myself. I need to find out why I have done this and why situations have occurred. I am human and I’ve made mistakes on and off the field.

Kyle Walker
Kyle Walker. Picture: Getty

"The ones off the field are definitely more damaging and have been more hurtful to me.

"Football has been my life since I was six but my family comes before anything on this planet. At the moment, they’re hurting enormously.”

Walker said: "My little boy goes to sleep with me every night and to not have him . . . I’m used to being away for long periods of time with England."We say goodnight on FaceTime.

"But to know that I’m not with him because of my mistake — mistake is probably the wrong word, my choices — that’s what pains me."

Kyle Walker
Kyle Walker. Picture: Getty

Those close to the England international claim he never had a 'substantial' relationship with Goodman.

"Kyle is very much in the wrong with his ­escapades but there was no proper ­relationship with Lauryn. It was effectively just a very, very quick fleeting thing while he was in the area," a source told the Mirror.

"Yes, things hap­­pened a few times but there were no ­feelings, and cert­­ainly no romance."

Kyle Walker with his estranged wife
Kyle Walker with his estranged wife. Picture: social media

But this is disputed by those close to Goodman, who say he was very involved in their 'proper relationship'.

"Kyle was very much a willing, enthusiastic participant," a source said.

"He told her all sorts of sweet nothings and treated her like a princess."

