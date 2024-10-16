Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner files for divorce - after Lauryn Goodman affair scandal turned their relationship ‘ugly’

Annie Kilner is divorcing Kyle Walker. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilmer has filed for divorce after the footballer’s affair with Lauryn Goodman.

The Man City captain has been married to his teenage sweetheart Annie since 2022 after a 12-year relationship.

Kyle, 34, fathered a child with Lauryn in 2020 when on a break in his relationship with Annie.

Last January it emerged that he had also fathered a second child with Goodman in 2022.

Annie has now instructed lawyers to begin legal proceedings to bring an end to their marriage.

The couple are reportedly no longer on speaking terms as they prepare for a legal fight over Kyle’s £27m fortune.

A source told The Sun: “Kyle was stunned when he got the papers.

Kyle Walker was exposed for fathering a second child with Instagram influencer, Lauryn Goodman. Picture: Alamy

“He’s spoken to Annie and they are discussing the next steps.”

In January of this year Kyle apologised, telling The Sun: “What I’ve done is horrible and I take full responsibility.

"I made idiot choices and idiot decisions. I can’t begin to think or imagine what Annie is going through. I’ve tried to ask her but there’s pain and hurt.

"The man that’s meant to love, care and be there for her, did this.

He added: "My actions have caused a lot of pain to a lot of people. I’m sorry because, as a family, this isn’t meant to happen."