Lab worker watched pornography as 'escapism' after allegedly murdering colleague, 23, during brief romance

Leicester Crown Court heard how McCullen had watched porn after the alleged crime. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A lab worker laughed in the dock as he stood accused of murdering his colleague-turned-lover in a fit of "blind rage", with the court hearing how he watched pornography straight after the killing.

Ross McCullum, 30, admitted he watched pornography in order to "relieve the stress" following the killing - a crime which saw his co-worker strangled before her throat was slit.

McCullum has admitted to strangling Miss Newborough, 23, before cutting her throat but denies murder.

He laughed in the dock as prosecutor John Cammegh KC raised the subject of pornography being watched in the hours following the attack.

McCullum says he killed the 23 year old HR employee in a "blind rage" after remembering sexual abuse from his childhood.

Read more: 'There is no hope': Family devastated as disappearance of British father and son in Costa del Sol treated as double murder

Read more: Met Police ‘Officer Naughty’ quits force after OnlyFans videos emerge as she faces investigation

McCullum watched pornography after he strangled Miss Newborough and cut her throat. Picture: PA

Speaking in response to the pornography claims, McCullum told Leicester Crown Court: "Yes, as a safety blanket - it makes you feel better for a short period of time."

Describing the pornography as "escapism" from the crime he'd just committed, the court also heard how McCullum had also sent text messages to 23-year-old Miss Newborough's phone, despite knowing she was already dead.

The messages were also sent after he's said to have used her own car to dump her body in a lane near Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire.

Cammegh, asked McCullum: "That's what you did at 7am, for some 17 minutes, after killing Megan?"

McCullen is alleged to have killed his co-worker during a short romance. Picture: PA

McCullum then laughed as he said: "Yes. I'm being completely honest.

Adding: "I know how bad it makes me look."

In response, Mr Cammegh asked: "What are you laughing for?"

"I was trying to answer, but you interrupted me," replied McCullum.

The trial continues.