Labour faces fresh crisis over anti-Israel remarks after suspending two parliamentary candidates in 24 hours

14 February 2024, 01:05

Labour faces fresh crisis over anti-Israel remarks after suspending two parliamentary candidates in 24 hours
Labour faces fresh crisis over anti-Israel remarks after suspending two parliamentary candidates in 24 hours. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Labour is facing a fresh, escalating anti-Semitism crisis after the party's leadership was forced to suspend two parliamentary candidates over their alleged anti-Israel remarks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With just 24 hours to go before voting begins in two crucial by-elections, Sir Keir Starmer's party is trying to limit the damage of its latest antisemitism row despite the opposition leader stressing he had "torn anti-Semitism out of Labour".

It came as Labour MP Graham Jones was understood to have been administratively suspended from the party pending an investigation after audio emerged of him at a Lancashire Labour Party meeting using the words "f****** Israel".

He allegedly suggested that British people who volunteer to fight with the Israeli Defence Forces should be "locked up".

Jones' alleged comments came in the same meeting that led to the party dropping its support for Rochdale by-election contender Azhar Ali.

Graham Jones has been suspended
Graham Jones has been suspended. Picture: ParliamentTV
Azhar Ali is joined by Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham (right) in Rochdale as he launches his campaign for the up-coming Rochdale by-election, February 7, 2024
Azhar Ali is joined by Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham (right) in Rochdale as he launches his campaign for the up-coming Rochdale by-election, February 7, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'Even Hamas would be shocked by Azhar Ali's comments,' Labour official says as second candidate is suspended over Israel remarks

Read More: New Labour rift as think tank boss apologises for calling for people smugglers to be sent to Scotland in 'cringe' comments

If Labour was to drop Mr Jones as the candidate for Hyndburn ahead of the general election, it would have to follow a formal process. He is believed to have attended an interview on Tuesday evening.

Mr Jones had been hoping to regain his Hyndburn seat after losing it to the Conservatives in 2019.

The latest headache for Labour came less than a day after it suspended and removed its support from Azhar Ali after he allegedly made comments about a conspiracy claiming Israel knew Hamas would launch its October 7 massacre so it could invade Gaza in retaliation.

Mr Ali, who is believed to be suspended pending an investigation, was stripped of Labour's backing - but cannot legally be removed as a candidate for the Rochdale by-election at the end of this month.

Also running in Rochdale are former Labour MPs Simon Danczuk, now the Reform Party candidate, and George Galloway, of the Workers Party of Britain, who is campaigning against Labour's stance on Gaza.

Rochdale by-election: See the full list of candidates here

Mr Ali was quoted in the meeting last year saying he wanted "a kinder approach" to politics in the constituency in Lancashire.

Voting begins at 7am on Thursday in by-elections in Wellingborough and Kingswood, and the controversy may damage Labour's chance of gaining two seats won by the Conservatives at the last general election

Sir Keir Starmer has had to suspend another candidate for election
Sir Keir Starmer has had to suspend another candidate for election. Picture: Alamy

Martin Forde on why Labour 'was right' to suspend Graham Jones

The Jewish Labour Movement said: "We are dismayed that Jones was not only a bystander at the meeting where Azhar Ali made his antisemitic comments, but sought to inflame tensions further.

"Over the past two days, the importance of a zero tolerance approach to antisemitism in Labour has become clearer than ever.

"Labour must stand Graham Jones down as a parliamentary candidate and conduct a disciplinary investigation."

Earlier on Tuesday, Sir Keir Starmer claimed he had taken "decisive action" in ending support for Mr Ali, who will appear on the Rochdale by-election ballot on February 29 as a Labour candidate because it is too late to make changes.

But the Labour leader has been accused of taking too long to drop support for Mr Ali.

The party only appeared to move after more comments leaked, with Mr Ali apologising after the first set of comments emerged. It has led to questions over who else attended the meeting.

Labour NEC member Mish Rahman discusses Azhar Ali’s comments

Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch again 13/02

The Mail said Mr Ali was recorded saying Israel hoped to "grab" Gaza from the Palestinians and blaming "people in the media from certain Jewish quarters" for the suspension of Andy McDonald from the party after his statement about Israel and Palestine.

Labour confirmed it was ending its backing for Mr Ali on Monday night.

"Keir Starmer has changed Labour so that it is unrecognisable from the party of 2019," a spokesperson said.

"We understand that these are highly unusual circumstances but it is vital that any candidate put forward by Labour fully represents its aims and values.

"Given that nominations have now closed Azhar Ali cannot be replaced as the candidate."

Reports suggest Labour activists are now turning their attention to stopping George Galloway, formerly of their party, from winning.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Round Stingray Surprise Pregnancy

Stingray pregnant in aquarium with no male companions

PC Sharon Beshenivsky murder suspect spent two decades evading police in Pakistan, jury told

PC Sharon Beshenivsky murder suspect spent two decades evading police in Pakistan, jury told

The killers of Natalie Connolly (left) and Grace Millane (right) used 'rough sex' defences. Ms Connolly was killed in 2016 by John Broadhurst during acts of violent intercourse. Ms Millane was killed while travelling in Auckland, New Zealand, in 2018

Men who kill partners after 'rough sex' will now face even longer in jail, Justice Secretary tells LBC

Pentagon Austin US NATO

Austin discharged from hospital after being admitted to intensive care unit

President Joe Biden (Evan Vucci/AP)

Biden brands Trump sowing doubts about US commitment to Nato ‘un-American’

Turkey Mine Landslide

Gold mine workers feared trapped underground after Turkey landslide

Joe Biden blasts 2024 election challenger Donald Trump, calling his Nato remarks 'dumb, shameful and un-American'

Joe Biden blasts 2024 election challenger Donald Trump, calling his Nato remarks 'dumb, shameful and un-American'

Congo Escalating Violence

Three dead in Congo bombing attack as violence in the east escalates

Frozen eggs and embryos may have been destroyed at London fertility clinic affecting more than 130 women

Frozen eggs and embryos may have been destroyed at London fertility clinic affecting more than 130 women

World Court Israel Genocide Case

South Africa lodges ‘urgent request’ with UN court over Israel’s attack on Rafah

Super Bowl Football Photo Gallery

Super Bowl was most watched programme ever in the US with 123.4 million viewers

Congress Ukraine

Uncertainty over US Senate’s 93.5bn dollar Ukraine and Israel package

Russia-Estonia

Russia puts Estonia leader on wanted list over removal of Soviet-era monuments

'Even Hamas would be shocked at Azar Ali's comments', a member of the Labour Party's governing body has told LBC

'Even Hamas would be shocked by Azhar Ali's comments,' Labour official says as second candidate is suspended over Israel remarks
Christian Horner is under scrutiny

Christian Horner spotted at Red Bull F1 test days after lawyer grilling - as Geri Halliwell 'tells friends he'll clear his name'
Exclusive
Ms Badenoch is aiming to finalise mini-US trade deals

Kemi Badenoch launches bid for three new mini US trade deals in Brexit pre-election boost

Latest News

See more Latest News

New York Subway Shooting

One person killed, five injured in subway station shooting in New York

"Beggars belief cars can be stolen in seconds" - Mayor blasts keyless carmakers amid London theft crisis

'Beggars belief': Sadiq Khan calls on car makers to tackle security flaws amid rising motor thefts
Cabinet Meeting in Downing Street

Kemi Badenoch launches bid for three new mini US trade deals in Brexit election boost

Scaffolding being removed around the spire of Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, showing the rooster and cross (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

Notre Dame cathedral’s spire revealed as reconstruction continues after fire

Labour has suspended another election candidate over Israel comments

Labour suspends candidate after 'unacceptable' Israel comments 'made at meeting with disowned Rochdale contender'
Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk, left, and President Andrzej Duda attend a meeting of the Cabinet Council, a consultation format between the president and the government (Czarek Sokolowksi/AP)

Poland’s prime minister says authorities used spyware under previous government

Legendary Radio DJ Steve Wright has died at the age of 69, his family has announced

Legendary DJ Steve Wright dies aged 69: Tributes flood in for broadcaster who enjoyed four decade radio career
Mr Simon has apologised

New Labour rift as think tank boss apologises for calling for people smugglers to be sent to Scotland in 'cringe' comments
A JetBlue plane

JetBlue shares rise as activist investor Carl Icahn takes stake in US airline

Farmers run for cover as police fire tear gas

Police use tear gas on Indian farmers at New Delhi protest over crop prices

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their new website which claims the Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'

Harry and Meghan's new Sussex website that doesn't mention monarchy ‘would have infuriated the Queen’, critics say
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their new website which claims the Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'

Harry and Meghan unveil new website claiming Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy’
Prince Harry 'did not want to be in same room as Queen Camilla' when visiting the King amid cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry 'did not want to be in same room as Queen Camilla' when visiting the King amid cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit