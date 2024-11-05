Labour MP Chris Webb 'attacked and mugged' near London flat by phone snatching gang

By Danielle de Wolfe

Labour MP Chris Webb has revealed he was 'attacked and mugged' by a phone snatching gang outside his London flat.

Taking to Twitter, the 38-year-old Labour MP thanked the Met police for the "swift response and support" following the harrowing incident.

Recounting the "attack", Webb described how he was set upon by a gang of phone snatchers close to his home on Monday evening.

The Labour MP added that he was unharmed during the incident, with the opportune thieves making off with his device.

A newly-elected MP, Webb won his seat following a landslide Labour victory as part of May's Blackpool South by-election.

Last night, as I was returning to my flat in London, I was attacked and mugged by a group of individuals.



Luckily, I have no injuries and I am ok. Unfortunately, they just took my phone so I’m without one for the foreseeable future.



I want to thank the @metpoliceuk for their… — Chris Webb MP (@ChrisWebbMP) November 5, 2024

Receiving 10,825 votes, the by-election market a landslide victory over the Tories, who gained just 3,218.

Describing how the force went "above and beyond" to help, he added that the officers in question were a "remarkable credit to the force".

The MP added: "If you need to reach me, please contact my office on 01253 532 401. Thank you."

Labour MP Chris Webb 'attacked and mugged' near London flat by phone snatching gang. Picture: X / Chris Webb

Following the harrowing mugging, a host of MPs showed their support on social media, with Labour's Kate Osborne, Chris Bryant and Josh Fenton-Glynn all reaching out on social media.

Reaching out on X, Former Lib Dem leader Tim Fallon commented: "That’s awful - I hope you are ok?"

Jacob Collier, MP for Burton and Uttoxeter, added: "So sorry to see this, Chris. Best wishes."