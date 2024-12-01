Mother recounts horror 16-hour journey to reach dying daughter after mass methanol poisoning in Laos

Simone White, 28, from Orpington, Kent, was one of a number of people taken to hospital after the incident. Picture: Supplied

By Alice Padgett

The mother of a British lawyer who died after suspected methanol poisoning in Laos has described her "horrendous" journey across the world to reach her dying daughter.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Simone White, 28, from Orpington, Kent, was one of a number of people taken to hospital after allegedly being served drinks laced with methanol in Vang Vieng, Laos.

Her mother, Sue White, 61, described the "horrendous" 16-hour journey she made to be at her daughter's bedside.

Sue told The Sunday Times: "Before I left, I got a call from the hospital to say she needed urgent brain surgery and I had to give my consent.

"It was a terrible, terrible journey."

Simone was taken in for surgery just as her mother arrived at the hospital.

It later became clear that her daughter's brain function was gone, and she died on Thursday, November 21.

Read more: 'There was no plan of escape': Divers aboard vessel run by firm operating Red Sea tourist boat flag safety fears

Read more: Fifth survivor found alive 30 hours after boat capsized in Red Sea but no sign of missing Brits as search continues

London lawyer Simone White died following the poisoning. Picture: Facebook

Sue warned: "Please be careful when it comes to drinks.

"Simone was a university educated, highly intelligent person.

"If it can happen to her, it can happen to anybody."

On the night she was poisoned, Simone and her friends drank six vodka shots served by the hostel, in the popular backpacking town, the newspaper reported.

Police in Laos have detained several people in connection with the death of Ms White and five others, who are also believed to have been poisoned.

Officials in Laos have released almost no details about the case, with the government keeping a tight lid on information.