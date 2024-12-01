Mother recounts horror 16-hour journey to reach dying daughter after mass methanol poisoning in Laos

Simone White, 28, from Orpington, Kent, was one of a number of people taken to hospital after the incident
Simone White, 28, from Orpington, Kent, was one of a number of people taken to hospital after the incident. Picture: Supplied

By Alice Padgett

The mother of a British lawyer who died after suspected methanol poisoning in Laos has described her "horrendous" journey across the world to reach her dying daughter.

Simone White, 28, from Orpington, Kent, was one of a number of people taken to hospital after allegedly being served drinks laced with methanol in Vang Vieng, Laos.

Her mother, Sue White, 61, described the "horrendous" 16-hour journey she made to be at her daughter's bedside.

Sue told The Sunday Times: "Before I left, I got a call from the hospital to say she needed urgent brain surgery and I had to give my consent.

"It was a terrible, terrible journey."

Simone was taken in for surgery just as her mother arrived at the hospital.

It later became clear that her daughter's brain function was gone, and she died on Thursday, November 21.

London lawyer Simone White died following the poisoning
London lawyer Simone White died following the poisoning. Picture: Facebook

Sue warned: "Please be careful when it comes to drinks.

"Simone was a university educated, highly intelligent person.

"If it can happen to her, it can happen to anybody."

On the night she was poisoned, Simone and her friends drank six vodka shots served by the hostel, in the popular backpacking town, the newspaper reported.

Police in Laos have detained several people in connection with the death of Ms White and five others, who are also believed to have been poisoned.

Officials in Laos have released almost no details about the case, with the government keeping a tight lid on information.

Trump Transition FBI

Trump names loyalist Kash Patel to serve as FBI director

BBC bosses were warned of allegations about MasterChef host Gregg Wallace's on-set behaviour in 2017, new emails reportedly show.

Bosses 'warned about Gregg Wallace in 2017', former contestants and producers claim

Bjarni Benediktsson arrives to cast his ballot for the Iceland election

Iceland votes for new a parliament after coalition dissolved

Cabinet ministers are privately warning that legalising assisted dying will overwhelm courts after the House of Commons voted in favour of allowing euthanasia.

'Assisted dying will overwhelm courts and distract from other goals', cabinet ministers warn Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer is set to unveil a 'Plan for Change' as he seeks to lay out how he will achieve goals from the Labour manifesto over the next four years.

Keir Starmer to pledge 'plan for change' as he bids to reset Labour Government after 150 days in office
Two fighters burning the Syrian flag outside a castle

Insurgents leave Assad red-faced as they take most of Aleppo in surprise attack

The USS Zumwalt undergoing a refit

US to transform white elephant destroyers by fitting hypersonic weapons

The Princess of Wales has penned a heartfelt Christmas message about 'love in our darkest times' in a touching nod to her battle with cancer ahead of her annual carol service.

'Love in darkest times': Princess Kate pens heartfelt first Christmas message since cancer diagnosis for carol service
Poland is reinforcing its border with the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad as the eastern European nation responds to aggression from Putin's forces across the region.

Poland reinforces border with Russia as Zelenskyy raises hope of peace deal and Trump prepares to take office
Trudeau walking through a hotel lobby

Trudeau fails to win assurances over trade tariffs after talks with Trump

