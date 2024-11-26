Rescuers find three tourists alive 30 hours after boat capsized in Red Sea - as four bodies recovered

Rescuers find three tourists alive 30 hours after tourist boat capsized in Red Sea - as four bodies recovered. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Rescue teams in Egypt have found three tourists alive 30 hours after their tourist boat sank in the Red Sea.

The three survivors are said to include two Belgian tourists and an Egyptian, the Governor of the Red Sea announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The diving boat ferrying the tourists sank off the Egyptian coast on Monday, with a rescue mission subsequently launched following the sinking.

Four Brits are reportedly among nine people still missing after the luxury holiday boat sank off the coast of Marsa Alarm.

Two American tourists also remain unaccounted for.

According to the governor, 31 people have now been rescued as part of widespread efforts to track down survivors.

The boat was on a multi-day diving trip when it went down near the coastal town of Marsa Alam, according to a statement by the Red Sea Governorate. Picture: Social Media

No further information on the nationalities or identities of the victims has yet been released.

One Irish national, who was also aboard the vessel when it capsized in Egypt, is said to be "OK".

Ireland's foreign affairs minister Micheál Martin confirmed the national had been found alive, adding on Tuesday: "My understanding is that Irish citizen is OK and receiving consular assistance from the Department of Foreign Affairs".

The boat, Sea Story, sank near Shaab Satayah, a coral reef popular for diving trips.

According to their website, the 44 metres long ship was built in 2022 and has 18 twin cabins with en suite bathrooms and a separate dining area.

The Foreign Office said it is providing consular support to "a number of British nationals and their families."

Rescuers work near the site where a boat sank in the Red Sea, in Marsa Alam, the Red Sea Province, Egypt, on Nov. 25, 2024. Three Egyptians and 9 foreigners were still missing. Picture: Alamy

The boat was on a multi-day diving trip when it went down near the coastal town of Marsa Alam, according to a statement by the Red Sea Governorate.

However, the incident has left many locals worried about the long-term economic impacts in such a tourist reliant region.

Such a tragic incident could have serious repercussions on the tourism industry, a lifeline to an ailing Egyptian economy.