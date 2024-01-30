Mother of baby found dead in Leeds pub toilet identified

A woman gave birth in the Three Horse Shoes pub in Leeds. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The mother of a baby that was found dead in a Leeds pub toilet has been identified by police.

Police found the newborn at the Three Horse Shoes pub in Oulton on Sunday afternoon.

They went on to launch a "safeguarding inquiry" in a bid to find the mother over concerns for her welfare.

She has now received the appropriate medical care and is being given ongoing support, West Yorkshire Police said in an update on Tuesday.

It is thought she had a stillbirth in a toilet cubicle in the pub, the force said.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwhistle said there would be no manhunt.

"This is not a criminal inquiry," he said. "This is a safeguarding inquiry to make sure she is okay and to make sure we do everything to stop it happening to anyone else."

Police were called to the pub at 4.45pm on Sunday. Emergency services confirmed the infant was dead at the scene.