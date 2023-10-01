Pensioner and man, 53, stabbed to death in Leeds, with two arrested on suspicion of murder

A pensioner and a man in his 50s have been stabbed to death in Leeds.

Two men aged 46 and 48 have been arrested on suspicion of murdering the 65-year-old and 53-year-old victims.

One of the men was found dead at about 11 on Sunday morning on Back Hill Top avenue in the Harehills neighbourhood of Leeds, an inner-city area to the north-east of the centre.

The other victim was found at a home nearby. He was rushed to hospital, but died not long afterwards.

West Yorkshire Police said: "Clearly, it is an absolute tragedy for two men to have lost their lives like this in such a sudden and violent way, and we will be doing everything we can to establish the full circumstances and see that those responsible are brought to justice.

"We have now been able to identify both of these men.

"One is a 53-year-old who lived locally, and we have specialist trained officers supporting his family.

"The other is a 65-year-old man and inquiries are ongoing to trace his family.

"Our investigation is still in its very early stages, and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or who has any information that could assist our inquiries.

"We appreciate that an incident like this will cause understandable concern in the community, and we are continuing to liaise with our colleagues at Leeds district, who are providing an increased presence in the area to reassure residents and will be keeping local representatives updated."