Hunt for denim hotpant-clad female gang in connection with theft of two giant Lego sets

The three women police want to speak with. Picture: Kent Police

By Will Taylor

Police want to track down three women after two big Lego sets were stolen from a retail site in Kent.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers said that two of the toy brick packs were swiped from commercial premises in Margate Road, Broadstairs, at about 5.35pm on September 2.

They did not say what the sets contained but some of the larger toys can sell for hundreds of pounds.

Detectives released images of three women they say they want to speak to in connection with the theft.

They are all in denim hot pants, one wearing a varsity jacket, another with a jacket and shirt and a third, pictured separately, wearing a cream top. All appear to have dark hair tied up.

Read more: Eco mob moans about being left in the dark as showroom staff turn off lights and heating to go home during their protest

Kent Police said: "CCTV images have been released by officers investigating the theft of high-value goods from a shop in Broadstairs.

"At around 5.35pm on Friday 2 September 2022, two large Lego sets were stolen from a commercial premises in a retail park in Margate Road.

"Officers are now able to issue CCTV images of three women they would like to identify and speak to as they may have information which could assist enquiries.

"Anyone with information about the theft or the identity of those pictured, should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/172744/22.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form."