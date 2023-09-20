Leonardo DiCaprio is beating London traffic in unusual way - and he's not using the Tube

Leonardo DiCaprio has been spotted using a diplomatic car in London. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Leonardo DiCaprio has been getting around the problem of congested London traffic in an unusual way.

The film star, 48, has been using a diplomatic car to travel through the capital.

Diplomatic cars are not exempt from traffic rules but drivers are unlikely to face prosecution. That means police largely do not pay attention to them.

It is unclear how Titanic star DiCaprio managed to get hold of a diplomatic vehicle, which are usually reserved for consular staff.

The US has 631 diplomatic cars in the UK, according to a 2016 Freedom of Information request. DiCaprio has been using a Range Rover used by the Ivory Coast embassy, the Sun reported.

Mr DiCaprio's use of the car comes after he publicly supported the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) expansion last year.

Leonardo DiCaprio in London this month. Picture: Getty

"It's no secret that Leo has friends in high places but even by his standards this is well connected," a source told the paper.

"All diplomatic cars are clearly recognisable via their number plates and more often than not the person at the wheel has diplomatic immunity so speeding or jumping a red light now and again wouldn't be a concern.

"He even had it drop him off and pick him up at Chiltern Firehouse, where he likes to hang out in the capital.

"It's alright for some, eh?"

Diplomatic cars are not exempt from the law, but the person driving may have diplomatic immunity under the Vienna Convention, according to Giveacar.co.uk

"This means that in some cases the person driving the vehicle cannot be prosecuted, and as a result, a lot of smaller traffic offences are often ignored by witnessing police officers.

"Whilst not exempt from the law, diplomatic cars are exempt from vehicle emissions tax. So even if these vehicles are massive gas-guzzlers, there’s nothing to pay!"

Killers of the Flower Moon, DiCaprio's first film in two years, is coming out in the UK next month.