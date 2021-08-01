Lewis Hamilton reveals he is suffering from long Covid symptoms

1 August 2021, 22:20 | Updated: 1 August 2021, 22:25

Lewis Hamilton revealed her was suffering from long Covid symptoms
Lewis Hamilton revealed her was suffering from long Covid symptoms. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he is suffering from long Covid symptoms after he required medical attention following Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion drove from last to third - later upgraded to second following Sebastian Vettel's disqualification - to take the lead of the Formula One world championship.

But he was visibly struggling after the 70-lap race. He was assisted on to the podium, and then appeared unable to summon the strength to hold his celebratory champagne bottle.

READ MORE: Over 2 million adults in England may have had long Covid, study suggests

READ MORE: What is long Covid and what are the symptoms?

Hamilton, who contracted coronavirus in Dubai last December and was ruled out of the subsequent Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain, was taken to see the Mercedes team doctor.

A spokesperson for the Silver Arrows said the British driver was suffering with dizziness and fatigue.

Hamilton missed his post-race television interviews, before arriving late to the FIA's official press conference for the top three finishers.

Hamilton on the podium after Sunday's Grand Prix
Hamilton on the podium after Sunday's Grand Prix. Picture: PA

He said: "I haven't spoken to anyone particularly about long Covid, but I think it is lingering there.

"I was having real dizziness and everything got a bit blurry on the podium. I have been fighting with staying healthy following what happened at the end of last year, but still it's a battle.

"I remember the effects of when I had Covid, and training has been different ever since then. The level of fatigue that you get is different and it's a real challenge.

"I'm trying to keep training and preparing as best I can. Who knows what it was today? Maybe it was hydration, I don't know, but it was definitely different."

Hamilton said he also felt unwell during the British Grand Prix a fortnight ago.

The seven time world champion said he suffering with dizziness and fatigue
The seven time world champion said he suffering with dizziness and fatigue. Picture: PA

He added: "I suffered with something similar (last month) at Silverstone, but today was way worse."

After the press conference finished, Hamilton sat in his seat alongside the surprise winner of Sunday's race, Esteban Ocon. Hamilton was then helped to his feet by the Frenchman and a member of Mercedes' staff.

The 36-year-old will now have the best part of four weeks away from competition before the next round at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium on August 29.

He heads into the summer break holding an eight-point advantage over Max Verstappen in his quest for a record-breaking eighth title.

Last year Hamilton said he felt happy to be alive after battling with Covid-19.

He lost four kilograms fighting the virus, but rushed back to take part in last season's concluding round in Abu Dhabi.

