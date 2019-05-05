Leyton High Road Man Critical After Three Men Shot

Armed Police rushed to the scene. Picture: Twitter

A triple shooting on Leyton High Road has left one man fighting for his life in hospital.

Armed Police and paramedics rushed to the High Road in Leyton following reports of an gunshots, officers discovered three men who had all been shot.

The incident happened on Saturday on High Road in Leyton.

The victims - aged 23, 28 and 30 - were treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

The 30-year-old is in a critical condition while the other two victims are said to be stable.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said "detectives from the Trident and Area Crime Command" are investigating but there have been no arrests so far.