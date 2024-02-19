Exclusive

Lib Dems suspend Rochdale council candidate pictured campaigning for George Galloway

By Henry Riley

The Liberal Democrats have suspended one of their candidates at the upcoming council elections in May, after he was spotted campaigning with George Galloway.

Farooq Ahmed, who is standing as a Lib Dem candidate in Central Ward in Rochdale, has been spotted on numerous occasions campaigning against his own party at the upcoming Rochdale by-election.

One Liberal Democrat councillor told LBC “it is inconceivable that we have a council candidate standing under a Lib Dem banner, who is campaigning - not just against our party - but for a man who is totally at odds with our values and principles in George Galloway”.

They added “he needs to be suspended immediately”.

Mr Ahmed has been delivering official Liberal Democrat leaflets - in which he is pictured alongside the party’s candidate Iain Donaldson - with the official website of the Rochdale Lib Dems as well as his ‘priorities for Central Ward’.

George Galloway is one of eleven candidates standing in the Rochdale by election on the 29th February after the death of veteran Labour MP Sir Tony Lloyd. LBC also recently revealed that Mr Galloway also had the support of Councillor Tiger Patel, a former Conservative.

Both the Labour Party and the Green Party have withdrawn support for their respective candidates, Cllr Azhar Ali and Guy Otten.

A Liberal Democrat spokesperson said: "Under 3.8D of our Federal Constitution, you are not allowed to support another political party. Therefore Farooq Ahmed has clearly established he is no longer eligible to be a member."