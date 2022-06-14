New Lightyear film 'banned in 14 countries over same-sex kiss'

Lightyear will be banned in 14 countries. Picture: Alamy/United Arab Emirates Media Regulatory Office

By Daisy Stephens

Disney-Pixar's latest animation, Lightyear, has been banned in 14 countries because it features a same-sex kiss.

Lightyear presents the definitive origin story of the legendary space ranger Buzz Lightyear.

It comes out on Friday, but on Tuesday Reuters reported the film would be banned in 14 Middle Eastern and Asian countries because it includes a same-sex relationship, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The countries include the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia and Lebanon.

The United Arab Emirates said it was because the film violates the country's media content standards.

Representatives of other countries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Media Regulatory Office announced that the animated film Lightyear, which is scheduled for release on 16th June, is not licensed for public screening in all cinemas in the UAE, due to its violation of the country’s media content standards. pic.twitter.com/f3iYwXqs1D — مكتب تنظيم الإعلام (@uaemro) June 13, 2022

The film is a prequel to the much-loved Toy Story franchise.

In it, a female space ranger marries another woman and the pair are seen sharing a brief kiss.

The producer, Galyn Susman, said she was also not expecting the film to be shown in China, although Disney is awaiting official confirmation from authorities.

Ms Susman told Reuters at the film's premier that Disney would not cut the "loving and inspirational relationship" despite the reactions from the 14 countries.

Chris Evans, who voices Buzz in the film, said the objections were "frustrating".

"It’s great that we are a part of something that’s making steps forward in the social inclusion capacity, but it’s frustrating that there are still places that aren’t where they should be," he said.