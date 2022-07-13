Lindsay Hoyle throws out two MPs in fiery start to Boris Johnson's post-resignation PMQs

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson's first post-resignation Prime Minister's Questions began in dramatic fashion as an enraged Sir Lindsay Hoyle threw out two MPs.

Shouting from the opposition benches could be heard at Mr Johnson began to answer questions in Wednesday's session in the House of Commons.

Kenny MacAskill, who represents East Lothian, tried to raise a point of order and seemed to say "we need a referendum in the Prime Minister" before being drowned out by MPs.

He refused to sit down and kept speaking, before Neale Hanvey, who represents Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, stood up.

Mr Hoyle, the speaker of the House, launched a furious tirade as he named two MPs from the Alba Party, the Scottish pro-independence party.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle was furious during Wednesday's PMQs. Picture: Parliament TV

He shouted: "I will not tolerate such behaviour. If you want to go out, go out now but if you stand again I will order you out.

"Make your mind up… shut up and get out!"

After hurling a "shut up" at the Conservative benches, Mr Hoyle warned MPs if they refused his request to contain themselves they could be suspended.

He demanded the disruptive MPs' names before ordering them to be removed from the chamber.

"Serjeant, deal with them, deal with them. Out now! Serjeant-at-arms, escort them out."

The session was Mr Johnson's first since he agreed to depart as Prime Minister following a series of resignations.

He is set to stay in post until a new Tory leader is elected by his party, who will then succeed him.

That process may not be completed until September, with Labour calling for him to go earlier.

The first ballot of Tory MPs is taking place on Wednesday, when the candidates will need to secure backing from at least 30 of them.

Boris Johnson's first PMQs since resigning was a fiery one. Picture: Parliament TV

The results of that were due from 5pm.

Those who survive this round will then be whittled down in an exhaustive ballot, with the candidate who gets the fewest votes being eliminated until just two remain.

The Conservative Party members will then vote on which of those two will become the leader, and therefore Prime Minister.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Downing Street spokesperson said Mr Johnson will step down on September 6 if a leader is picked the day before.

However, if candidates begin to drop out and the field narrows before then, a new leader could be in the job earlier.