Lindsay Hoyle throws out two MPs in fiery start to Boris Johnson's post-resignation PMQs

13 July 2022, 12:33 | Updated: 13 July 2022, 13:56

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson's first post-resignation Prime Minister's Questions began in dramatic fashion as an enraged Sir Lindsay Hoyle threw out two MPs.

Shouting from the opposition benches could be heard at Mr Johnson began to answer questions in Wednesday's session in the House of Commons.

Kenny MacAskill, who represents East Lothian, tried to raise a point of order and seemed to say "we need a referendum in the Prime Minister" before being drowned out by MPs.

He refused to sit down and kept speaking, before Neale Hanvey, who represents Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, stood up.

Mr Hoyle, the speaker of the House, launched a furious tirade as he named two MPs from the Alba Party, the Scottish pro-independence party.

Read more: Tory leadership election: When are the votes held and how is the next PM chosen?

Sir Lindsay Hoyle was furious during Wednesday's PMQs
Sir Lindsay Hoyle was furious during Wednesday's PMQs. Picture: Parliament TV

He shouted: "I will not tolerate such behaviour. If you want to go out, go out now but if you stand again I will order you out.

"Make your mind up… shut up and get out!"

After hurling a "shut up" at the Conservative benches, Mr Hoyle warned MPs if they refused his request to contain themselves they could be suspended.

He demanded the disruptive MPs' names before ordering them to be removed from the chamber.

Read more: Tory leadership contender Nadhim Zahawi: I’d give Boris Johnson a job in my Cabinet

"Serjeant, deal with them, deal with them. Out now! Serjeant-at-arms, escort them out."

The session was Mr Johnson's first since he agreed to depart as Prime Minister following a series of resignations.

He is set to stay in post until a new Tory leader is elected by his party, who will then succeed him.

That process may not be completed until September, with Labour calling for him to go earlier.

The first ballot of Tory MPs is taking place on Wednesday, when the candidates will need to secure backing from at least 30 of them.

Boris Johnson's first PMQs since resigning was a fiery one
Boris Johnson's first PMQs since resigning was a fiery one. Picture: Parliament TV

The results of that were due from 5pm.

Those who survive this round will then be whittled down in an exhaustive ballot, with the candidate who gets the fewest votes being eliminated until just two remain.

The Conservative Party members will then vote on which of those two will become the leader, and therefore Prime Minister.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Downing Street spokesperson said Mr Johnson will step down on September 6 if a leader is picked the day before.

However, if candidates begin to drop out and the field narrows before then, a new leader could be in the job earlier.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The remains of William "Bill" Long were found in 2019

Police investigate skeletal remains found in scrapyard alongside cowboy boots

A man died after drinking a whole bottle of Jaegermeister in just two minutes

Man dies after downing whole bottle of Jaegermeister in two minutes for a £10 bet

Ofgem has ordered energy suppliers to review direct debit accounts

Energy firms told to take 'immediate action' after Ofgem finds severe direct debit issues

Breaking
Boris Johnson is combatting Labour's push to force a no confidence vote

PM to stage confidence vote in own govt to stave off Starmer's efforts to push him out

R.Kelly is reportedly engaged to his alleged victim, Joycelyn Savage.

R Kelly 'got engaged to alleged victim Joycelyn Savage' before he was jailed for sex trafficking
The amber warning will be in place until the start of next week.

Met Office extends 'danger to life' weather warning and urges people to stay indoors

Mass demonstrations have broken out to oust the Sri Lankan government

Sri Lankan TV goes off air after protesters break into broadcaster's office

Priti Patel failed to answer MPs' questions after pulling out of the Committee hearing

'What on earth is going on?': Priti Patel cancels appearance at Home Affairs Committee

Grant Shapps has told LBC Rishi Sunak's tax cuts would be a matter of when, not if, if he became PM.

Rishi's tax cuts a matter of when, not if, says Shapps as he backs him for PM

Mr Zahawi said single-sex toilets help protect women.

Single-sex toilets are needed for safety of women, says Tory hopeful Nadhim Zahawi

Leaked CCTV has emerged of the Texas school shooting

Fury erupts as leaked Texas shooting CCTV shows police checking phones and using sanitiser

Nadhim Zahawi said it should be up to Sir Mo Farah whether police investigate his trafficking ordeal.

Police probe into Sir Mo Farah's childhood 'should be up to Mo,' says Zahawi

Zahawi said he would give Boris a Cabinet job

Tory leadership contender Nadhim Zahawi: I’d give Boris Johnson a job in my Cabinet

Abi Fisher's husband Matthew has been charged with her murder.

Husband charged with murder of 'wonderful' teacher, 29, found dead in undergrowth

The Duchess of Cornwall at The Oldie Luncheon, in celebration of her 75th Birthday

Camilla appears to poke fun at woke culture at event to mark 75th birthday

The adverts, which appeared in May, have been banned by the advertising watchdog.

Online dating ads offering chance to meet 'lonely' Ukrainian women banned by watchdog

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak has compared his economic policy to Margaret Thatcher as the Tory leadership contest narrows to eight candidates

Sunak vows to run economy like Thatcher as Tory leadership down to eight candidates
Tobias Ellwood has been accused of running over a bengal cat

Fury as Tory MP accused of 'running over cat and driving away' in constituency village
A pregnant woman claimed new US law meant her unborn baby was a passenger

Pregnant woman disputes carpool fine saying unborn child counts as person after Roe v Wade
Twitter says it has sued Elon Musk after he pulled the plug on the $44bn takeover

Twitter sues Elon Musk for pulling out of deal and accuses him of 'trashing' the company
Penny Mordaunt has clarified her trans stance after criticism

Tory leader candidate Penny Mordaunt clarifies trans stance after gender recognition controversy
Nadhim Zahawi speaks to Iain Dale

Zahawi tells teachers and nurses to 'be disciplined' amid calls for pay rise
A fire has broken out at a pub in Trafalgar Square

Londoners told to avoid Trafalgar Square as firefighters tackled huge pub fire
Mr Sunak and Ms Truss survived round one

Sunak and Truss clear first Tory leadership hurdle as eight candidates survive nominations
Baby stars in the Carina Nebula

Nasa releases stunning new images from James Webb Space Telescope
A report has found over 1,000 children were sexually exploited in Telford over three decades, party because of failings by West Mercia Police

Telford: 1,000 children sexually abused after police failed to probe due to racism fears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet
The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Nick Ferrari: 'Decent Asian families' let down by Telford abuse report

Nick Ferrari: 'Decent Asian families' let down by Telford abuse report
Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/07 | Watch again

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher' says Matthew Parris

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher', ex-Tory MP says
Private school no longer a golden ticket to 'elite society' says Tom Swarbrick

Private school no longer a golden ticket to 'elite society' says Tom Swarbrick
Putin blockades Ukraine because he wants to 'create new migrant crisis through starvation'

Caller who illegally arrived in UK wedged between train carriages shares story with LBC
Tory MPs are 'dividing themselves into gangs and going hunting for each other', says Andrew Marr

Tory MPs are 'dividing themselves into gangs and hunting each other', says Andrew Marr
Airport recruiter explains how Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos

Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos, explains aviation expert
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch again

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London