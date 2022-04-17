Murder probe launched after 18-year-old killed in internet cafe attack

17 April 2022, 11:06 | Updated: 17 April 2022, 11:07

A murder investigation is under way in London Road, Liverpool.
A murder investigation is under way in London Road, Liverpool. Picture: Google Maps

By Sophie Barnett

A murder investigation has been launched in Liverpool after an 18-year-old man was killed at an internet cafe.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Merseyside Police responded to a report shortly before 6pm on Saturday that a teenager had been assaulted at an internet cafe in London Road.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Terry Davies said London Road would have been busy with people at the time of the incident and appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

He added: "We are in the very early stages of the investigation as we seek to establish what has taken place and who was involved.

"At the time of the incident, London Road would have been busy with people so I would ask anyone who was in the vicinity this evening at around 5.30pm onwards that saw or heard anything suspicious, or may have captured anything significant on their mobile phone, dashcam and CCTV, to contact us as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC on Twitter, message Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 with reference 786 of April 16.

