William and Kate lead royals at Easter Sunday service with George and Charlotte

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte attending the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Prince George and Princess Charlotte surprised royal fans as they stepped out alongside their parents Kate Middleton and Prince William for the annual Easter Sunday service at Windsor.

The Queen, who turns 96 on Thursday, was noticeably absent from the service at St George's Chapel, suffering mobility issues in recent weeks.

Instead, the Duke and Duchess led members of the Royal Family in the grounds of Windsor Castle on a bright and sunny Easter Sunday.

The smiling duo were joined by their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who made a rare public outing and walked hand-in-hand with their proud parents.

Kate wore light blue, as did her daughter, who held William's hand while she walked to the chapel.

Prince George, like his father, wore a suit and tie.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte say goodbye to Dean of Windsor, The Right Revd David Conner, as they leave the Easter Matins Service. Picture: Getty

The event, a staple in the royal calendar, was also attended by Peter Phillips and his children Savannah and Isla, while Zara and Mike Tindall took their eldest daughter Mia.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex arrived with their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, while Princess Eugenie was also present.

The Cambridge children's latest outing follows another rare public appearance last month in honour of their great-grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

George and his six-year-old sister joined their parents at the memorial service for Philip at Westminster Abbey.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend the Easter Matins Service. Picture: Getty

The Queen, who was present at the memorial service, has been carrying out virtual events and other duties as head of state.

An inside source claimed earlier that the public must start assuming the 95-year-old monarch will not attend public events due to her health.

Buckingham Palace has been forced to make several last-minute announcements that the Queen has "regretfully" pulled out of engagements due to mobility issues in recent months.

Under a new strategy, aides will now confirm her attendance only on the day of an event, The Mail on Sunday reports.

The Queen had a visit from her grandson, the Duke of Sussex, and his wife the Duchess of Sussex, in Windsor on Thursday.

The British Royal Family attend the Easter Sunday Service. Picture: Getty

Harry and Meghan had flown from their home in the US and stopped off in England before heading to The Hague in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.

While in Windsor, the couple also met Charles.

Harry and Meghan's attendance at a reception at the games on Friday marked their first public appearance together in Europe since quitting as senior working royals more than two years ago.