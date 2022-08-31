'He's anti-everything... he's holding London back': Liz Truss launches blistering attack on Sadiq Khan

By Daisy Stephens

Liz Truss has launched a series of blistering attacks on Sadiq Khan, saying the Mayor of London is 'holding back' the capital and accusing him of being 'anti-everything'.

In her opening speech at the final Tory leadership hustings hosted by LBC's Nick Ferrari, Ms Truss said the country could not "succeed... without a successful London".

"We are not going to succeed as a country without a successful London," she told the crowd.

"This is the greatest city on Earth.

"And in order to level up the United Kingdom, we need a successful London.

"But the reality is London is being let down by Sadiq Khan.

"Sadiq Khan is anti-everything - he's anti-car, he's anti-business, he's anti-opportunity and he is holding London back.

"And I don't believe those people who say London is a Labour city.

"No, it is not.

"London is a city where people want opportunities and they want to get on in life, and that's what we can deliver and we can make London Conservative again."

She went on: "I'll also work to stop the anti-growth madness of Sadiq Khan, legislating to make sure essential train services are provided and they can't be disrupted by militant trade unions, but also tackling crime in our capital.

"We have seen crime go up.

"We have seen some appalling crimes committed.

"I'm afraid that too often women and girls in London are not able to go out for fear of crime and I think that is wrong.

"And I will make sure our police are policing the streets and not policing Twitter."

When Nick Ferrari asked Ms Truss about crime, she said: "As I mentioned in my speech, Nick, I do think Sadiq Khan has not done enough to combat crime in London and we have seen appalling crimes perpetrated, we've seen too much focus by the police on issues that don't concern the public, and I want our police to spend their time policing our streets.

"We will deliver on the 20,000 new police officers we're promised, I would introduce league tables so we can compare how forces are doing... on stopping crime.

"But if you remember, Nick, when the current Prime Minister was Mayor of London, he did a very good job of tackling crime.

"So we need a Mayor of London who is actually prepared to be tough on crime and I'm afraid we don't have that in Sadiq Khan."