Liz Truss to set out 'decisive action' to battle spiralling energy bills

Liz Truss is set to announce her energy plan on Thursday. Picture: Alamy/Parliament UK

By Emma Soteriou

Prime Minister Liz Truss is set to take "decisive action" against the spiralling energy crisis as she unveils her plans on Thursday.

The newly-appointed leader will announce her "bold plan of action", intended to support families facing crippling bills as well as ramping up domestic energy supply.

She is expected to reveal both short and long-term solutions to help people's incomes go further and boost economic growth.

The plan will be outlined in parliament, opening the debate on UK energy costs among MPs.

Ms Truss said: "I know families and businesses across the country are worried about how they are going to make ends meet this autumn and winter.

"Putin’s war in Ukraine and weaponisation of gas supply in Europe is causing global prices to rise – and this has only made clearer that we must boost our long-term energy security and supply.

"We will take action immediately to help people and businesses with bills but also take decisive action to tackle the root cause of these problems, so that we are not in this position again.

"We will set out our plans to deliver on that promise and build a prosperous Britain for everyone."

It comes after Ms Truss pledged "immediate action" in her first Prime Minister's Questions.

When asked by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer why she was opposed to taxing oil and gas companies despite the fact they are set to make billions in profits, Ms Truss said she understood people were struggling with high costs and said she "will be making an announcement to this house on that tomorrow".

But she also said it could not just be "a sticking plaster" and there had to also be a long-term solution."What we need to do is increase our energy supplies long term," she said.

"That is why we will open up more supply in the North Sea... that is why we will build more nuclear power stations... that is why we will get on with delivering the supply as well as helping people through the winter."

New Cabinet members were seen making their way into No10 earlier on Wednesday to tackle the first thing on their to-do list - soaring energy bills.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Home Secretary Suella Braverman were among those who greeted reporters as they entered Downing Street.