Breaking News

Liz Truss finally 'says sorry for mistakes' - to Conservative MPs

Liz Truss has finally said sorry for the mistakes of the past few weels. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Prime Minister Liz Truss has finally said sorry "for some of the mistakes made over the past few weeks", in a meeting with Conservative MPs on Monday evening.

"The Prime Minister said she was sorry for some of the mistakes that have been made over the last few weeks” in a meeting with the One Nation Conservatives, who are politically in the centre of the party, her official spokesperson said.

Ms Truss has repeatedly refused to apologise for the economic turmoil her policies have triggered, notably at a press conference on Friday afternoon, when several journalists asked if she would say sorry.

She also stressed the need to push through the energy package and change to National Insurance contributions "quickly", he added.

She also condemned briefings against some parliamentary colleagues in the newspapers over the last couple of weekends, her press secretary said.

Meanwhile, she "confirmed her presence" at Cop27, and "made clear that she does not decide where the King goes".

It comes after new chancellor Jeremy Hunt effectively undid almost all of the measures Ms Truss announced three weeks ago, a humiliating climbdown in an embarrassing tenure at Number 10.

The flagship energy price help that Ms Truss has tried to promote as a key win during her time as Prime Minister will end in April and be replaced with more targeted help, Mr Hunt said in a statement on Monday morning.

Read more: Liz Truss leaves the Commons an hour after arriving late because of 'meeting with Sir Graham Brady'

Plans to cut the basic rate of income tax to 19% from 20% have also been shelved, saving just over £5bn, and an idea to scrap VAT for international tourists at certain stores will also not go ahead.

However, stamp duty will still be cut as planned and the 1.25% rise in National Insurance contributions will be cancelled.

Mr Hunt also said "we will no longer be proceeding with the cuts to dividend tax rates, the reversal of off-payroll working reforms introduced in 2017 and 2021... or the freeze on alcohol duty rates".

The Prime Minister was heavily criticised later this afternoon after leaving the chamber just half an hour after arriving.She first appeared towards the end of Penny Mordant answering questions from MPs on her behalf.

The Leader of the House of Commons was forced to deny that the PM was ‘hiding under the desk’, insisting that she had a very genuine reason for not showing up at the start.

Mr Hunt replaced former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday, after the MP for Spelthorne was sacked that afternoon.