'Liz Truss is on a narrow path which is getting narrower all the time' says Tory peer

Liz Truss departs Downing Street for PMQs in London. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

Liz Truss is on a ‘narrow path’ that is ‘getting narrower all the time’ said one Tory peer on the Tonight Show with Andrew Marr.

Speaking with Andrew, Lord David Willetts said: “You can just about see a narrow path but it’s getting narrower all the time…It may happen but my sense is that she’s in real difficulty.”

It comes amid calls from MPs for the Prime Minister to resign.

Earlier today Conservative MP William Wragg became the latest MP to say he had ‘lodged’ a letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister with Sir Graham Brady.

William Wragg MP. Picture: Official government portrait

Speaking during the opposition day debate in the Commons, the vice-chairman of the 1922 committee of backbench MPs, said he would like to vote with Labour on the fracking motion, but he is not going to as he would lose the whip.

Peers on both sides of the chamber also added their voices asking for Liz Truss to be replaced.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords, Lord Newby, asked: "What precedent is there for a British Prime Minister being forced to completely reverse the core elements of her programme and remaining in office?

"What mandate does the Government now have for implementing swinging public expenditure cuts precipitated by its own incompetence?

"And why doesn't it now do the decent thing, namely resign and let the people choose who to sort out this mess?"

Former Tory Cabinet minister Lord Cormack added: "Would (the Leader of the House of Lords, Lord True) accept that what is crucial at the moment is that, in the country as a whole, there should be real confidence in the real credibility and the competence of the Government?

READ MORE:'Hoping things will magically come right is not serious politics': Home Sec quits over security breach with swipe at PM

READ MORE: Two men charged after Just Stop Oil protest shut Dartford crossing

"And that means there has to be a Prime Minister who is entirely credible and who enjoys the full confidence of the country, as I believe the Chancellor now does?"

This afternoon the Home Secretary quit after a security breach when she sent an email about the migration policy from her personal account.

Cabinet Meeting in London. Picture: Getty

Suella Braverman took a swipe at the PM in a bombshell statement tonight where she said: “Pretending we haven’t made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can’t see that we have made them, and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious politics.

“I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign.”

She continued: “I have concerns about the direction of this government.

“Not only have we broken key pledges that we were promised to our voters, but I have had serious concerns about this Government’s commitment to honouring manifesto commitments, such as reducing overall migration numbers and stopping illegal migration, particularly the dangerous small boats crossings.”

She has now been replaced by Grant Shapps, who two nights ago, told a theatre audience that Liz Truss had ‘mount Everest to climb’ to remain in power.

Grant Shapps, the UK's new home secretary. Picture: Getty

Speaking at a podcast recording with comedian Matt Forde in London, Mr Shapps discussed a spreadsheet he had been known for keeping to track MPs' support for Liz Truss, and what it said about her prospects.

"I don't think there's any secret she has a mountain, a Mount Everest to climb.

"What she needs to do is like threading the eye of a needle with the lights off," he added.

A source told LBC: “It’s been an absolute s**t show.”