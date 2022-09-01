Liz Truss v Rishi Sunak explained: What are their policies and where do they clash?

1 September 2022, 12:08

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are going toe-to-toe
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are going toe-to-toe. Picture: Getty

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are approaching the finishing line in the Tory leadership contest.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Truss is expected to win – but Mr Sunak's team have refused to throw in the towel, especially after a strong showing in Wednesday's hustings run by LBC.

Here are some of their key policies and how they differ.

Taxation

Rishi Sunak has pledged to cut the basic rate of income tax from 20% to 16% inside of seven years, while VAT on energy bills would be scrapped, and cut investment tax. But he has warned tax cuts will need to wait until inflation is back under control.

Liz Truss has long promoted her plan to cut £30bn of tax from the moment she takes office. The National Insurance hike will be reversed and the corporation tax rise cancelled.

Health and the NHS

Mr Sunak has proposed fining people who miss GP appointments £10 in a bid to clear up the backlog of cases caused by the pandemic.

Ms Truss wants to send £13bn that was set for the NHS to go to councils so they can pay for social care.

Read more: 'He's more interested in banning pizza ads': Truss and Sunak take aim at Sadiq Khan over 'appalling' London crime

Brexit

Mr Sunak backed Leave and pledged to overhaul or delete EU rules retained by the UK after leaving the bloc, which he believes will help Britain’s economy.

Ms Truss supported Remain in 2016 but has since taken on the appearance of a true believer Brexiteer. She wants to overhaul the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Rishi Sunak put in a strong performance on Wednesday
Rishi Sunak put in a strong performance on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

Immigration

Mr Sunak has pledged to plough on with the controversial Rwanda plan which would see illegal migrants deported to Rwanda and promoted the idea of "three strikes and you're out" for foreign crooks.

Ms Truss also heavily backs the Rwanda plan and want the Royal Navy to keep patrolling the Channel.

Final Tory leadership hustings: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss join Nick Ferrari | Watch again

Housing

Mr Sunak will allow developments in cities and brownfield sites to progress quicker but doubled down on his desire to see the greenbelt protected.

Ms Truss has emphasised consent from communities and wants to abolish housing targets, as well as speed up brownfield development.

Liz Truss has vowed to raise defence spending to 3% in 10 years
Liz Truss has vowed to raise defence spending to 3% in 10 years. Picture: Getty

Defence

An issue that's received more focus after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Mr Sunak suggested he would be willing to go past the Nato target of spending at least 2% of GDP on defence.

Ms Truss vowed to spend 3% by 2030 and look again at army cuts.

Mr Sunak wants to expand grammar schools that are still going and start winding down degrees which don’t lead to good salaries in the future, and try to keep young people learning English and maths.

Ms Truss, who has often talked down her schooling in Leeds, will give anyone who gets three A*s at A-level an automatic interview Oxbridge.

Read more: Truss 'plans to hike income tax thresholds' as part of rescue package amid spiralling cost of living crisis

Read more: Fare rises and bus cuts warning despite TfL securing £1.2bn bailout from the Government

The environment

Mr Sunak wants to stick to going carbon neutral by 2050, and promoted developing more offshore wind power, while Ms Truss has promoted ending fracking while supporting the principle of the 2050 target.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

An arts festival intended to celebrate Britain leaving the European Union has been branded a "pro-Remain flop" after artists allegedly refused to take part if Brexit was mentioned.

Brexit festival branded 'pro-Remain flop' after staff 'refused to take part if UK's EU exit was mentioned'

dafsafa

'It's unpatriotic and a bad look': PM to ditch British cars for German-made Audis

Bill Turnbull has died aged 66

Classic FM presenter Bill Turnbull dies aged 66

Ryan Giggs' trial ended without a verdict

Gary Neville Twitter post before Ryan Giggs trial referred over potential contempt of court

Liz Truss vowed no new taxes

'No new taxes and no energy rationing' promises Truss in final clash with Sunak

Meghan Markle said her wedding to Prince Harry was compared to Nelson Mandela's release from prison

'I'm baffled!': South African Lion King actor says he could not have told Meghan her wedding was like Mandela's release

Police have appealed for witnesses after a man touched a girl inappropriately in Portsmouth.

Schoolgirl, 11, sexually assaulted on pathway as cops launch urgent appeal to find man

Craig Mackintosh

'War hero' Brit killed by Russian forces while serving as a medic in Ukraine

Boris Johnson joined a raid in south London today.

'Wagwan Boris': man being raided by police surprised to see Prime Minister in his flat

Liz Truss hinted she could scrap motorway speed limits.

Truss hints she could scrap motorway speed limits and pledges to ban smart motorways if she becomes PM

Wembley

Final Tory leadership hustings: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss join Nick Ferrari | Watch again

Liz Truss said police should "dance the Macarena in their spare time".

'They can dance the Macarena in their spare time': Truss says police should focus on fighting crime

Truss claims her school 'let kids down' as council 'cared more about political correctness than English and Maths'

Truss claims her school 'let kids down' as council 'cared more about political correctness than English and Maths'

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have both launched attacks on London Mayor Sadiq Khan

'He's more interested in banning pizza ads': Truss and Sunak take aim at Sadiq Khan over 'appalling' London crime

Piele Road

Merseyside woman killed as police launch fourth murder investigation with female victim in a month

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss at the final Tory hustings.

As it happened: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss battle it out at final Tory leadership hustings

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gorbachev and Putin

Vladimir Putin will not attend Mikhail Gorbachev’s funeral

Malaysia Najib Wife Verdict

Malaysian ex-first lady Rosmah Mansor handed 10-year sentence in bribery case

Pakistan Floods

Waterborne diseases spread among flood victims in Pakistan

Rosmah Mansor

Malaysia’s ex-first lady Rosmah Mansor found guilty a week after husband jailed

Zaporizhzhia power plant

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

Russia Military Drills

Russia launches war games with China amid tensions with West

China UN Xinjiang Report

China rejects UN report on Uighur rights abuses in Xinjiang

Guard towers on the perimeter wall of the Urumqi No 3 Detention Centre in Dabancheng in western China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region on April 23 2021

UN cites possible crimes against humanity in China’s Xinjiang

Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS

South Korea may conduct survey on BTS members’ military duty

Cars pass by destroyed Russian tanks in the village of Dmytrivka, close to Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian military facing ‘severe manpower shortages’, says US

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Climate deniers

Liz Truss is appealing to Tory 'climate deniers’ with pledge for gas and oil licenses, caller says
'A lot of reasons why people commit crime is economic factors.'

Sangita Myska caller argues increased crime is due to 'economic factors'

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien brands right-wing media 'woke' stories as 'dangerous'

James O'Brien hits out and brands right-wing media 'woke stories' as 'dangerous'

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

Grant Shapps suggests use of LED bulbs for schools and pubs, amid energy crisis

Grant Shapps suggests use of LED bulbs for schools and pubs, amid energy crisis

Notting Hill resident of 15 years says carnival shouldn't be on ‘people’s streets’

Notting Hill resident of 15 years says carnival shouldn't be on ‘people’s streets’

British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns

British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns
NHS manager shares harrowing plans to open warm banks for hospital staff

NHS manager shares harrowing plans to open warm banks for hospital staff

'Johnson's legacy is a complete breaking of the bond of trust'

James O'Brien utterly destroys Boris Johnson's 'legacy' amid PM's 'farewell tour'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London