Lizzo 'quits music' after being 'constantly dragged' and 'lied about' as she faces harassment lawsuits

US pop star Lizzo has dramatically "quit" music after claiming she has been the victim of lies and ridicule online.

The 'About Damn Time' singer, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has not revealed exactly what made her 'quit' the industry.

"I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet," Lizzo, 35, said on Instagram.

"All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it.

"I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views... being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look.

"My character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name."

She ended the post saying: "I didn't sign up for this s***. I quit," with a peace sign emoji.

It comes a day after a lawyer, who represents three former dancers who filed a lawsuit against Lizzo last August, said it was "shameful" the singer headlined a Radio City fundraiser for President Joe Biden "amid such egregious allegations".

Last August, Lizzo and her production company were sued by ex-dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, who accused the Good As Hell singer of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

At the time, the pop star described the allegations as "gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing", adding that the claims are "as unbelievable as they sound".

On Thursday, Lizzo appeared at Radio City Music Hall in New York for a fundraiser for the US president, which Mindy Kaling hosted.

Lawyer Ron Zambrano, who represents the three former dancers, reportedly told NewsNation: "It's shameful that Lizzo would be chosen to headline an event like this amid such egregious allegations."