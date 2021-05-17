Live

Lockdown easing LIVE: Most of UK edges out of restrictions with hugs allowed again

Hugs are going to be allowed once again as lockdown eases. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Lockdown is being eased across most of the UK in the next step towards freedom after months of Covid-19 restrictions - follow all the latest updates here.

The Prime Minister called last night for a "heavy dose of caution" as families are allowed to meet and socialise indoors once again.

Crucially, in England and Scotland, hugs are once again allowed after months of family and friends being told to stay away from one another to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Read more: Boris Johnson calls for a 'heavy dose of caution' as lockdown is eased

Last night, Boris Johnson called for a "heavy dose of caution" as indoor socialising and physical contact resumes.

Explained: All you need to know about England's Covid rules from Monday

Explained: Scotland lockdown measures relaxed on 17 May - all you need to know

Explained: Six people can meet inside pubs and restaurants in Wales from May 17